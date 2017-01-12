DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG invests in German wafer production
2017. január 12., csütörtök, 16:16DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SolarWorld AG invests in German wafer production
12.01.2017 / 16:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Diamond wire saws for wafer capacity of about 500 megawatts ordered
SolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increase
its manufacturing quality of solar wafers. Silicon-based solar wafers are
the key component of solar cells. At its German site in Freiberg,
SolarWorld is operating Europe"s largest solar wafer plant, which will soon
be equipped with state-of-the-art diamond wire saws by the Swiss supplier
Meyer Burger. Diamond wire saws increase the output and production speed.
At the same time, costs are decreased and resources saved by reducing
material losses. The result: solar wafers of particularly high quality,
which SolarWorld will use for the production of high-efficiency solar cells
at its site in Arnstadt, Thuringia.
The aim is to further concentrate on high quality products with which
SolarWorld sets itself apart, above all from Asian competitors.
"The higher the quality and efficiency of a solar power system, the lower
the levelized cost of electricity per kilowatt hour. That"s why we are
further focusing on highest quality and efficiency with the new diamond
wire technology, our monocrystalline PERC solar cells and extremely durable
glass-glass modules. This makes every SolarWorld system a profitable
investment for our customers," says Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO of
SolarWorld AG.
SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solar
power solutions and in doing so contributes to a cleaner energy supply
worldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs more than
3,300 people and operates facilities in Freiberg, Germany; Arnstadt,
Germany; and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA as well as in a joint venture with
Qatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cells
and modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production ‒ including
research and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations.
Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe,
USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld supplies
customers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards and
commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. SolarWorld was
founded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since
1999. More information at www.solarworld.com
Contact:
SolarWorld AG
Timo Glatz
Martin-Luther-King-Str. 24
53175 Bonn/Germany
Phone: +49 228 55920-409;
Email: timo.glatz@solarworld.com;
Web: www.solarworld.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG
Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24
53175 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
Fax: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
E-mail: placement@solarworld.com
Internet: www.solarworld.de
ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
WKN: A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg,
Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535989 12.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]