DGAP-News: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousSolarWorld AG invests in German wafer production12.01.2017 / 16:16The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Diamond wire saws for wafer capacity of about 500 megawatts orderedSolarWorld AG will invest a double digit million Euro amount to increaseits manufacturing quality of solar wafers. Silicon-based solar wafers arethe key component of solar cells. At its German site in Freiberg,SolarWorld is operating Europe"s largest solar wafer plant, which will soonbe equipped with state-of-the-art diamond wire saws by the Swiss supplierMeyer Burger. Diamond wire saws increase the output and production speed.At the same time, costs are decreased and resources saved by reducingmaterial losses. The result: solar wafers of particularly high quality,which SolarWorld will use for the production of high-efficiency solar cellsat its site in Arnstadt, Thuringia.The aim is to further concentrate on high quality products with whichSolarWorld sets itself apart, above all from Asian competitors."The higher the quality and efficiency of a solar power system, the lowerthe levelized cost of electricity per kilowatt hour. That"s why we arefurther focusing on highest quality and efficiency with the new diamondwire technology, our monocrystalline PERC solar cells and extremely durableglass-glass modules. This makes every SolarWorld system a profitableinvestment for our customers," says Dr.-Ing. E. h. Frank Asbeck, CEO ofSolarWorld AG.SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solarpower solutions and in doing so contributes to a cleaner energy supplyworldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs more than3,300 people and operates facilities in Freiberg, Germany; Arnstadt,Germany; and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA as well as in a joint venture withQatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cellsand modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production ‒ includingresearch and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations.Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe,USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld suppliescustomers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards andcommits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. SolarWorld wasfounded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since1999. More information at www.solarworld.comContact:SolarWorld AGTimo GlatzMartin-Luther-King-Str. 2453175 Bonn/GermanyPhone: +49 228 55920-409;Email: timo.glatz@solarworld.com;Web: www.solarworld.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SolarWorld AGMartin-Luther-King-Straße 2453175 BonnGermanyPhone: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 470Fax: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470E-mail: placement@solarworld.comInternet: www.solarworld.deISIN: DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14WKN: A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg,Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535989 12.01.2017