DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces First Dosing in RHB-105 Supportive PK Studies Ahead of Confirmatory Phase III Study for H. pylori Infection
RedHill Biopharma Announces First Dosing in RHB-105 Supportive PK Studies
Ahead of Confirmatory Phase III Study for H. pylori Infection
RedHill Biopharma Announces First Dosing in
RHB-105 Supportive PK Studies Ahead of Confirmatory Phase III Study for H.
pylori Infection
- The first group of subjects have been dosed in a single-dose three-way
crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 versus the active
comparators in the confirmatory Phase III study and in a food-effect
study with RHB-105 in healthy volunteers
- The confirmatory Phase III study with RHB-105 for H. pylori infection
is planned to be initiated, subject to regulatory approvals and
completion of the supportive PK program, by April of this year
- Subject to a successful outcome, the confirmatory Phase III study and
the supportive PK program are expected to complete the package required
for a U.S. NDA for RHB-105
- The first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully demonstrated 89.4%
efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection (p< 0.001), supporting the
potential superior efficacy of RHB-105 over current standard-of-care
(SoC) therapies
- RHB-105 was granted QIDP designation by the FDA under the GAIN Act,
including Fast-Track development, NDA Priority Review and extended U.S.
market exclusivity, for a total of eight years
- H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis,
peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid
tissue (MALT) lymphoma and is estimated to affect over half of the
adult population worldwide
- The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradication
therapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately
$4.83 billion and $1.45 billion, respectively
TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 12, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)
(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical
company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late
clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for
gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced first
dosing in a three-way crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 in
18 subjects (healthy volunteers), intended to evaluate the bioavailability
(BA) of RHB-105 actives versus the comparator in the planned confirmatory
Phase III study (dual therapy of amoxicillin and omeprazole) and a food-
effect study with RHB-105.
These PK studies are intended to support the planned confirmatory Phase III
study with RHB-105, a proprietary, fixed-dose, oral combination therapy for
the eradication of
H. pylori infection.
The two-arm, randomized, double-blind, active comparator confirmatory Phase
III study, comparing RHB-105 against a dual therapy amoxicillin and
omeprazole regimen at equivalent doses, is planned to be initiated by April
of 2017, after completion of the ongoing supportive PK program and
submission of clinical study reports to the FDA. The confirmatory Phase III
study is planned to enroll approximately 440 patients in up to 55 clinical
sites in the U.S.
The planned confirmatory Phase III study, along with the results from the
successfully completed first Phase III study with RHB-105 (the ERADICATE Hp
study) and data to be obtained from the ongoing supportive PK program, are
expected to support a U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) for RHB-105.
The ERADICATE Hp first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully met its
protocol-defined mITT primary endpoint of superiority over historical
standard-of-care (SoC) eradication rate of 70%, with high statistical
significance (p< 0.001). The study results demonstrated 89.4% efficacy in
eradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105. Notably, the 89.4% efficacy
in eradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105 was also superior to
subsequent open-label treatment with SoC therapies of patients in the
placebo arm of the ERADICATE Hp study, which demonstrated only 63%
eradication rate in the mITT population (p=0.006), further supporting the
potential efficacy of RHB-105 as a treatment for H. pylori infection.
Treatment with RHB-105 appeared to be safe and well tolerated.
RHB-105 was granted Qualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)
designation by the FDA, providing a Fast-Track development pathway, as well
as NDA Priority Review status, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review
time by the FDA, if filed. If approved, RHB-105 is entitled, thanks to its
QIDP status, to receive an additional five years of U.S. market
exclusivity, in addition to the standard exclusivity period, for a total of
8 years of U.S. market exclusivity.
RedHill is pursuing with RHB-105 an indication of first-line treatment of
H. pylori infection, regardless of ulcer status, a significantly broader
indication than current standard treatments for H. pylori, which are
typically indicated only for patients with active or recent history of
duodenal ulcer disease. If approved, RHB-105 may be the first H. pylori
eradication therapy in the U.S. to target this broader indication, which
would significantly expand the potential patient population for this drug
candidate.
H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, peptic
ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)
lymphoma. H. pylori infection is estimated to affect over half of the adult
population worldwide. The growing resistance of the H. pylori bacteria to
metronidazole and clarithromycin has resulted in increasing failure rates
of current SoC for H. pylori eradication, reaching an estimated 30%[1].
Despite the strong unmet medical need, no new drug has been approved by the
FDA for this indication in over a decade.
The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradication
therapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately $4.83
billion and $1.45 billion, respectively, and could potentially grow with
increasing awareness of the health risks associated with
H. pylori infection and the benefits of its eradication[2].
About RHB-105:
RHB-105 is a new and proprietary fixed-dose oral combination therapy of two
antibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) in an all-in-one oral capsule
with a planned indication for the treatment of H. pylori infection. H.
pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, peptic
ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)
lymphoma. A first Phase III study with RHB-105 was completed in the U.S.
with positive results (the ERADICATE Hp study). The study demonstrated an
overall success rate of 89.4% in eradicating H. pylori, and met its
protocol-defined primary endpoint of superiority in eradication of H.
pylori infection over historical standard-of-care efficacy levels of 70%,
with high statistical significance (p< 0.001). A confirmatory Phase III
study is planned to be initiated in the U.S by April 2017. Additional
studies may be required, subject to FDA review. RHB-105 has been granted
Qualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the FDA,
providing a Fast-Track development pathway, as well as NDA Priority Review
status, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, if
filed. If approved, RHB-105 will also receive an additional five years of
exclusivity, in addition to the standard exclusivity period, for a total of
8 years of U.S. market exclusivity.
About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical
company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and
commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,
small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory
diseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement with
Concordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the
treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipeline
includes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase
III study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Crohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completed
proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)
(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an
ongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an
ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowel
preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)
(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2
selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and
gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-
class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and
other solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin film
formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently
under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in
Germany in October 2015. More information about the Company is available
at: www.redhillbio.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements
may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,"
"anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes,"
"hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based
on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, and
cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks
and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and
results of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies,
clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii)
the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical
trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical
trials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Company
may be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatory
approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other
regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing,
clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the
Company"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to establish
and maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company"s ability to
acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial
success and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities;
(vii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the
Company"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its
therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials;
(viii) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plans
for its business and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protection
the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property
rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its
business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (x)
parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting
in their obligations to the Company; (xi) estimates of the Company"s
expenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs for
additional financing; (xii) competitive companies and technologies within
the Company"s industry; and (xiii) the impact of the political and security
situation in Israel on the Company"s business. More detailed information
about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of
forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s Annual
Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016. All forward-
looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of the
date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any written
or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.
Company contact: IR & PR contact (Europe)
Adi Frish Anne Hennecke
Senior VP Business Development & Managing Partner
Licensing MC Services AG
RedHill Biopharma +49-211-529252-22
+972-54-6543-112 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
adi@redhillbio.com
[1] Malfertheiner P. et al. Management of Helicobacter pylori infection -
the Maastricht IV/ Florence Consensus Report, Gut 2012;61:646-664.
[2] Jerry Rosenblatt, Ph.D., a member of RedHill"s Advisory Board and
Partner at Foster Rosenblatt, RedHill Biopharma press release: RedHill
Biopharma"s Investor Webcast Forum Provides Update on the RHB-105 Phase III
Program and Potential H. Pylori Eradication Market, May 18, 2015.
