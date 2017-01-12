DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces First Dosing in RHB-105 Supportive PK Studies Ahead of Confirmatory Phase III Study for H. pylori Infection





RedHill Biopharma Announces First Dosing inRHB-105 Supportive PK Studies Ahead of Confirmatory Phase III Study for H.pylori Infection- The first group of subjects have been dosed in a single-dose three-waycrossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 versus the activecomparators in the confirmatory Phase III study and in a food-effectstudy with RHB-105 in healthy volunteers- The confirmatory Phase III study with RHB-105 for H. pylori infectionis planned to be initiated, subject to regulatory approvals andcompletion of the supportive PK program, by April of this year- Subject to a successful outcome, the confirmatory Phase III study andthe supportive PK program are expected to complete the package requiredfor a U.S. NDA for RHB-105- The first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully demonstrated 89.4%efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection (p< 0.001), supporting thepotential superior efficacy of RHB-105 over current standard-of-care(SoC) therapies- RHB-105 was granted QIDP designation by the FDA under the GAIN Act,including Fast-Track development, NDA Priority Review and extended U.S.market exclusivity, for a total of eight years- H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis,peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoidtissue (MALT) lymphoma and is estimated to affect over half of theadult population worldwide- The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradicationtherapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately$4.83 billion and $1.45 billion, respectivelyTEL-AVIV, Israel, January 12, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany primarily focused on the development and commercialization of lateclinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs forgastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced firstdosing in a three-way crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 in18 subjects (healthy volunteers), intended to evaluate the bioavailability(BA) of RHB-105 actives versus the comparator in the planned confirmatoryPhase III study (dual therapy of amoxicillin and omeprazole) and a food-effect study with RHB-105.These PK studies are intended to support the planned confirmatory Phase IIIstudy with RHB-105, a proprietary, fixed-dose, oral combination therapy forthe eradication ofH. pylori infection.The two-arm, randomized, double-blind, active comparator confirmatory PhaseIII study, comparing RHB-105 against a dual therapy amoxicillin andomeprazole regimen at equivalent doses, is planned to be initiated by Aprilof 2017, after completion of the ongoing supportive PK program andsubmission of clinical study reports to the FDA. The confirmatory Phase IIIstudy is planned to enroll approximately 440 patients in up to 55 clinicalsites in the U.S.The planned confirmatory Phase III study, along with the results from thesuccessfully completed first Phase III study with RHB-105 (the ERADICATE Hpstudy) and data to be obtained from the ongoing supportive PK program, areexpected to support a U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) for RHB-105.The ERADICATE Hp first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully met itsprotocol-defined mITT primary endpoint of superiority over historicalstandard-of-care (SoC) eradication rate of 70%, with high statisticalsignificance (p< 0.001). The study results demonstrated 89.4% efficacy ineradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105. Notably, the 89.4% efficacyin eradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105 was also superior tosubsequent open-label treatment with SoC therapies of patients in theplacebo arm of the ERADICATE Hp study, which demonstrated only 63%eradication rate in the mITT population (p=0.006), further supporting thepotential efficacy of RHB-105 as a treatment for H. pylori infection.Treatment with RHB-105 appeared to be safe and well tolerated.RHB-105 was granted Qualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)designation by the FDA, providing a Fast-Track development pathway, as wellas NDA Priority Review status, potentially leading to a shorter NDA reviewtime by the FDA, if filed. If approved, RHB-105 is entitled, thanks to itsQIDP status, to receive an additional five years of U.S. marketexclusivity, in addition to the standard exclusivity period, for a total of8 years of U.S. market exclusivity.RedHill is pursuing with RHB-105 an indication of first-line treatment ofH. pylori infection, regardless of ulcer status, a significantly broaderindication than current standard treatments for H. pylori, which aretypically indicated only for patients with active or recent history ofduodenal ulcer disease. If approved, RHB-105 may be the first H. pylorieradication therapy in the U.S. to target this broader indication, whichwould significantly expand the potential patient population for this drugcandidate.H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, pepticulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)lymphoma. H. pylori infection is estimated to affect over half of the adultpopulation worldwide. The growing resistance of the H. pylori bacteria tometronidazole and clarithromycin has resulted in increasing failure ratesof current SoC for H. pylori eradication, reaching an estimated 30%[1].Despite the strong unmet medical need, no new drug has been approved by theFDA for this indication in over a decade.The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradicationtherapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately $4.83billion and $1.45 billion, respectively, and could potentially grow withincreasing awareness of the health risks associated withH. pylori infection and the benefits of its eradication[2].About RHB-105:RHB-105 is a new and proprietary fixed-dose oral combination therapy of twoantibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) in an all-in-one oral capsulewith a planned indication for the treatment of H. pylori infection. H.pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, pepticulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT)lymphoma. A first Phase III study with RHB-105 was completed in the U.S.with positive results (the ERADICATE Hp study). The study demonstrated anoverall success rate of 89.4% in eradicating H. pylori, and met itsprotocol-defined primary endpoint of superiority in eradication of H.pylori infection over historical standard-of-care efficacy levels of 70%,with high statistical significance (p< 0.001). A confirmatory Phase IIIstudy is planned to be initiated in the U.S by April 2017. Additionalstudies may be required, subject to FDA review. RHB-105 has been grantedQualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the FDA,providing a Fast-Track development pathway, as well as NDA Priority Reviewstatus, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, iffiled. If approved, RHB-105 will also receive an additional five years ofexclusivity, in addition to the standard exclusivity period, for a total of8 years of U.S. market exclusivity.About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development andcommercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatorydiseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement withConcordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in thetreatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipelineincludes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofHelicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first PhaseIII study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofCrohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completedproof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with anongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and anongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowelpreparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory andgastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal andother solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin filmformulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currentlyunder discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received inGermany in October 2015. More information about the Company is availableat: www.redhillbio.com.This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaningof the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statementsmay be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,""anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes,""hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are basedon certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risksand uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, andcannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results maydiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risksand uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress andresults of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies,clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii)the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinicaltrials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinicaltrials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Companymay be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatoryapprovals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of otherregulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing,clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to establishand maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company"s ability toacquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercialsuccess and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities;(vii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with itstherapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials;(viii) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plansfor its business and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protectionthe Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual propertyrights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate itsbusiness without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (x)parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaultingin their obligations to the Company; (xi) estimates of the Company"sexpenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs foradditional financing; (xii) competitive companies and technologies withinthe Company"s industry; and (xiii) the impact of the political and securitysituation in Israel on the Company"s business. More detailed informationabout the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization offorward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with theSecurities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s AnnualReport on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of thedate of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any writtenor oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.[1] Malfertheiner P. et al. Management of Helicobacter pylori infection -the Maastricht IV/ Florence Consensus Report, Gut 2012;61:646-664.[2] Jerry Rosenblatt, Ph.D., a member of RedHill"s Advisory Board andPartner at Foster Rosenblatt, RedHill Biopharma press release: RedHillBiopharma"s Investor Webcast Forum Provides Update on the RHB-105 Phase IIIProgram and Potential H. Pylori Eradication Market, May 18, 2015.