DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces QIDP Fast-Track Designation Granted by FDA to RHB-104 for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections





Company contact: IR & PR contact (Europe)

Adi Frish Anne Hennecke

Senior VP Business Development & Managing Partner

Licensing MC Services AG

RedHill Biopharma +49-211-529252-22

+972-54-6543-112 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

adi@redhillbio.com







Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousRedHill Biopharma Announces QIDP Fast-Track Designation Granted by FDA toRHB-104 for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections13.01.2017 / 09:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------RedHill Biopharma Announces QIDP Fast-Track Designation Granted by FDA toRHB-104 for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections- RHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of NontuberculousMycobacteria (NTM) Infection- Under FDA"s Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, QIDPdesignation allows for Fast-Track status and Priority Review,potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, and, ifapproved, an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top ofthe standard exclusivity period- NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonaryinfections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are themost common; NTM infections have been increasing worldwide over thepast two decades; Treatment is typically prolonged and requires multi-drug regimens due to the risk of development of resistance- A first Phase III clinical study with RHB-104 for the treatment ofCrohn"s disease (the MAP US study) is ongoing in the U.S. andadditional countries; Increasing evidence supports the hypothesis thatCrohn"s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are relatedto Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection insusceptible patientsTEL-AVIV, Israel, January 13, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany primarily focused on the development and commercialization of lateclinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs forgastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced thatRHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of NontuberculousMycobacteria (NTM) infections. The QIDP designation was granted under theFDA"s Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, which is intended toencourage development of new antibiotic drugs for the treatment of seriousor life-threatening infections.The granted QIDP designation allows RedHill to benefit from Fast-Trackstatus, with an expedited development pathway for RHB-104 for the treatmentof NTM infections, as well as Priority Review, which provides for a shorterreview time by the FDA of a future potential marketing application. Ifapproved for the treatment of NTM infections, RHB-104 would also receive anadditional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of the standardexclusivity period.RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking antibioticcombination therapy in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular,anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.In light of the QIDP designation, RedHill will consult with the FDAregarding its RHB-104 development program for NTM infections.NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonaryinfections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are the mostcommonly affected areas. There are a number of risk factors that canincrease a person"s chances of acquiring NTM infections, including historyof bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, smoking, HIV/AIDS, use of immunosuppressive drugs and certain genetic conditions, suchas cystic fibrosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.Nontuberculous mycobacteria are ubiquitous organisms commonly isolated fromthe environment and identified in drinking water and soil. Patientssuffering from NTM infection are at increased risk for reinfection[1]. NTMinfections have been increasing worldwide over the past two decades[2],while treatment of NTM infection remains difficult and entails multipleantibiotics and an extended treatment course due to the risk of developmentof resistance.A first Phase III study with RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn"s disease(the MAP US study) is currently ongoing in the U.S. and additionalcountries. The development ofRHB-104 is based on increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis thatCrohn"s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are related toMycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection insusceptible patients.Recently, RedHill also completed a Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinicalstudy, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on therapy to interferon beta-1a inpatients treated for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (the CEASE MSstudy). Top-line final results from the CEASE MS study suggest meaningfulpositive safety and clinical signals upon 24 weeks of treatment withRHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supporting further clinicaldevelopment.About RHB-104:Currently in a first Phase III study for the treatment of Crohn"s disease(the MAP US study), RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreakingoral antibiotic combination therapy, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. RHB-104 is based onincreasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that Crohn"s disease iscaused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infectionin susceptible patients. Clinical trials conducted with earlierformulations of RHB-104 include an Australian Phase III study conducted byPharmacia/Pfizer. RedHill has conducted several supportive studies with thecurrent formulation of RHB-104 and a long-term population pharmacokinetic(pop-PK) study is ongoing as part of the Phase III MAP US study. RHB-104 iscovered by several issued and pending patents. RedHill has also completed aPhase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-ontherapy to interferon beta-1a in patients treated for relapsing remittingmultiple sclerosis (the CEASE MS study). Top-line final results from theCEASE MS study suggest meaningful positive safety and clinical signals upon24 weeks of treatment with RHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supportingfurther clinical development. RHB-104 was also granted QIDP designation forthe treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections, allowing forFast-Track status and Priority Review, potentially leading to a shorter NDAreview time by FDA, and, if approved, an additional five years of U.S.market exclusivity.About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development andcommercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatorydiseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement withConcordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in thetreatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipelineincludes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofHelicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first PhaseIII study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofCrohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completedproof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with anongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and anongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowelpreparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory andgastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal andother solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin filmformulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currentlyunder discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received inGermany in October 2015. More information about the Company is availableat: www.redhillbio.com.This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaningof the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statementsmay be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,""anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes,""hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are basedon certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risksand uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, andcannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results maydiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risksand uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress andresults of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies,clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii)the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinicaltrials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinicaltrials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Companymay be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatoryapprovals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of otherregulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing,clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to establishand maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company"s ability toacquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercialsuccess and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities;(vii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with itstherapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials;(viii) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plansfor its business and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protectionthe Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual propertyrights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate itsbusiness without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (x)parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaultingin their obligations to the Company; (xi) estimates of the Company"sexpenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs foradditional financing; (xii) competitive companies and technologies withinthe Company"s industry; and (xiii) the impact of the political and securitysituation in Israel on the Company"s business. More detailed informationabout the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization offorward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with theSecurities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s AnnualReport on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of thedate of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any writtenor oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.[1] Falkinham JO, Environmental sources of nontuberculous mycobacteria,Clin. Chest Med. 2015, 36, 35-41.[2] Adjemian J et al., Prevalence of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial LungDisease in U.S. Medicare Beneficiaries, Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2012 Apr15; 185(8): 881-886.; Brown-Elliott et al. Antimicrobial SusceptibilityTesting, Drug Resistance Mechanisms, and Therapy of Infections withNontuberculous Mycobacteria, Clin Microbiol Rev. 2012 Jul; 25(3): 545-582---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------536123 13.01.2017