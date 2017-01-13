DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces QIDP Fast-Track Designation Granted by FDA to RHB-104 for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- RHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)
designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Nontuberculous
Mycobacteria (NTM) Infection
- Under FDA"s Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, QIDP
designation allows for Fast-Track status and Priority Review,
potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, and, if
approved, an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of
the standard exclusivity period
- NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonary
infections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are the
most common; NTM infections have been increasing worldwide over the
past two decades; Treatment is typically prolonged and requires multi-
drug regimens due to the risk of development of resistance
- A first Phase III clinical study with RHB-104 for the treatment of
Crohn"s disease (the MAP US study) is ongoing in the U.S. and
additional countries; Increasing evidence supports the hypothesis that
Crohn"s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are related
to Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in
susceptible patients
TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 13, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)
(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical
company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late
clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for
gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced that
RHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)
designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Nontuberculous
Mycobacteria (NTM) infections. The QIDP designation was granted under the
FDA"s Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, which is intended to
encourage development of new antibiotic drugs for the treatment of serious
or life-threatening infections.
The granted QIDP designation allows RedHill to benefit from Fast-Track
status, with an expedited development pathway for RHB-104 for the treatment
of NTM infections, as well as Priority Review, which provides for a shorter
review time by the FDA of a future potential marketing application. If
approved for the treatment of NTM infections, RHB-104 would also receive an
additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of the standard
exclusivity period.
RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking antibiotic
combination therapy in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular,
anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
In light of the QIDP designation, RedHill will consult with the FDA
regarding its RHB-104 development program for NTM infections.
NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonary
infections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are the most
commonly affected areas. There are a number of risk factors that can
increase a person"s chances of acquiring NTM infections, including history
of bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, smoking, HIV/
AIDS, use of immunosuppressive drugs and certain genetic conditions, such
as cystic fibrosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Nontuberculous mycobacteria are ubiquitous organisms commonly isolated from
the environment and identified in drinking water and soil. Patients
suffering from NTM infection are at increased risk for reinfection[1]. NTM
infections have been increasing worldwide over the past two decades[2],
while treatment of NTM infection remains difficult and entails multiple
antibiotics and an extended treatment course due to the risk of development
of resistance.
A first Phase III study with RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn"s disease
(the MAP US study) is currently ongoing in the U.S. and additional
countries. The development of
RHB-104 is based on increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that
Crohn"s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are related to
Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in
susceptible patients.
Recently, RedHill also completed a Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical
study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on therapy to interferon beta-1a in
patients treated for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (the CEASE MS
study). Top-line final results from the CEASE MS study suggest meaningful
positive safety and clinical signals upon 24 weeks of treatment with
RHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supporting further clinical
development.
About RHB-104:
Currently in a first Phase III study for the treatment of Crohn"s disease
(the MAP US study), RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking
oral antibiotic combination therapy, with potent intracellular, anti-
mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. RHB-104 is based on
increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that Crohn"s disease is
caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection
in susceptible patients. Clinical trials conducted with earlier
formulations of RHB-104 include an Australian Phase III study conducted by
Pharmacia/Pfizer. RedHill has conducted several supportive studies with the
current formulation of RHB-104 and a long-term population pharmacokinetic
(pop-PK) study is ongoing as part of the Phase III MAP US study. RHB-104 is
covered by several issued and pending patents. RedHill has also completed a
Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on
therapy to interferon beta-1a in patients treated for relapsing remitting
multiple sclerosis (the CEASE MS study). Top-line final results from the
CEASE MS study suggest meaningful positive safety and clinical signals upon
24 weeks of treatment with RHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supporting
further clinical development. RHB-104 was also granted QIDP designation for
the treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections, allowing for
Fast-Track status and Priority Review, potentially leading to a shorter NDA
review time by FDA, and, if approved, an additional five years of U.S.
market exclusivity.
About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical
company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and
commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,
small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory
diseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement with
Concordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the
treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipeline
includes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase
III study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Crohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completed
proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)
(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an
ongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an
ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowel
preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)
(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2
selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and
gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-
class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and
other solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin film
formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently
under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in
Germany in October 2015. More information about the Company is available
at: www.redhillbio.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements
may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,"
"anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes,"
"hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based
on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, and
cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks
and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and
results of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies,
clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii)
the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical
trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical
trials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Company
may be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatory
approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other
regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing,
clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the
Company"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to establish
and maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company"s ability to
acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial
success and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities;
(vii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the
Company"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its
therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials;
(viii) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plans
for its business and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protection
the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property
rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its
business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (x)
parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting
in their obligations to the Company; (xi) estimates of the Company"s
expenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs for
additional financing; (xii) competitive companies and technologies within
the Company"s industry; and (xiii) the impact of the political and security
situation in Israel on the Company"s business. More detailed information
about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of
forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s Annual
Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016. All forward-
looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of the
date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any written
or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.
Company contact: IR & PR contact (Europe)
Adi Frish Anne Hennecke
Senior VP Business Development & Managing Partner
Licensing MC Services AG
RedHill Biopharma +49-211-529252-22
+972-54-6543-112 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
adi@redhillbio.com
[1] Falkinham JO, Environmental sources of nontuberculous mycobacteria,
Clin. Chest Med. 2015, 36, 35-41.
[2] Adjemian J et al., Prevalence of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung
Disease in U.S. Medicare Beneficiaries, Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2012 Apr
15; 185(8): 881-886.; Brown-Elliott et al. Antimicrobial Susceptibility
Testing, Drug Resistance Mechanisms, and Therapy of Infections with
Nontuberculous Mycobacteria, Clin Microbiol Rev. 2012 Jul; 25(3): 545-582
