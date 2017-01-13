DGAP-PVR: alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 13.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

13.01.2017 / 09:37
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

alstria office REIT-AG
Bäckerbreitergang 75
20355 Hamburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered
office:
Brookfield Investment Management New York United States of America
Inc. (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

09 Jan 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 3,01 % % 3,01 % 153231217
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 2,84 % % 2,84 % /
us
notifi-
cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in %
direct indirect direct indirect
(Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A0LD2U1 4612519 % 3.01 %
Total 4612519 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if
(if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5%
or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:




---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Bäckerbreitergang 75
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de



535967 13.01.2017
