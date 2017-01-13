DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. január 13., péntek, 10:21

13.01.2017 / 10:21
Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2017
German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2016
English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/results2016

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2017
German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2016
English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/results2016

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017
German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q217d
English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q217e


Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com



