DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsDaimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reportsaccording to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]13.01.2017 / 10:21Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed :Report: Annual financial reportDate of disclosure / German: February 14, 2017Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2017German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2016English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/results2016Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: February 14, 2017Date of disclosure / English: February 14, 2017German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2016English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/results2016Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: July 26, 2017Date of disclosure / English: July 26, 2017German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q217dEnglish: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q217e---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Daimler AGMercedesstrasse 13770327 StuttgartGermanyInternet: www.daimler.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536201 13.01.2017