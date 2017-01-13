DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsDaimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reportsand quarterly/interim statements13.01.2017 / 10:23Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed :Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2017Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2017German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q117dEnglish: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q117eReport: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)Date of disclosure / German: October 20, 2017Date of disclosure / English: October 20, 2017German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q317dEnglish: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q317e---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Daimler AGMercedesstrasse 13770327 StuttgartGermanyInternet: www.daimler.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536205 13.01.2017