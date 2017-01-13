DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2017
German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q117d
English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q117e

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 20, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 20, 2017
German: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q317d
English: http://www.daimler.com/ir/q317e


Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com



