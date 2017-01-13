DGAP-DD: technotrans AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them13.01.2017 / 10:37The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle:First name: ReinhardLast name(s): Aufderheide2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the administrative or supervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) Nametechnotrans AGb) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE000A0XYGA7b) Nature of the transactionDisposalc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)24.28 EUR 922.64 EUR24.36 EUR 50230.32 EUR24.38 EUR 21942.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume24.3650 EUR 73094.9600 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-12; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: XETRA, FrankfurtMIC: XETR---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: technotrans AGRobert-Linnemann-Str. 1748336 SassenbergGermanyInternet: http://www.technotrans.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32325 13.01.2017