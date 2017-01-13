DGAP-DD: technotrans AG english

2017. január 13., péntek, 10:38

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.01.2017 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Aufderheide

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

technotrans AG

b) LEI



4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
24.28 EUR 922.64 EUR
24.36 EUR 50230.32 EUR
24.38 EUR 21942.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
24.3650 EUR 73094.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA, Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: technotrans AG
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32325 13.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum