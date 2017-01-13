DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: CEO informs about planned cash capital increase with indirect subscription rights
2017. január 13., péntek, 14:34
13-Jan-2017 / 14:34 CET/CEST
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR
DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR
JAPAN.
Potsdam, 13 January 2017 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Elanix") announces
that the CEO plans a capital increase against cash contributions granting
an indirect subscription right using the existing Authorised Capital 2015
as early as this quarter. The aim is to strengthen the share capital and to
ensure further growth.
Relevant resolutions have not yet been adopted; however, today the
Supervisory Board was informed by the CEO about his aim to resolve on a
cash capital increase later this month. The cash capital increase shall be
structured in such a way that the capital increase does not require a
prospectus under German legislation. The CEO will inform about the details
of the planned capital increase in a timely manner.
Tomas Svoboda, CEO
Contact/Investor Relations
Maria Widowski
E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com
Telephone: +49 331 583 945 10
About Elanix
Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue
regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and
gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The
company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of
Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell
technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically
neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.
Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast
quantities of cells of different cell types.
The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,
and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For
more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.
Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from
those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk
factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and
competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding
litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial
resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these
statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment
decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe
for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This
announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person
in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or
Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation
is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be
and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain
exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be
offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or
benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or
Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this
announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada
or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United
States.
This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").
