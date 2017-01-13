DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: CEO informs about planned cash capital increase with indirect subscription rights

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital IncreaseElanix Biotechnologies AG: CEO informs about planned cash capital increasewith indirect subscription rights13-Jan-2017 / 14:34 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Elanix Biotechnologies AG: CEO informs about planned cash capital increasewith indirect subscription rightsTHE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION ORDISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ORJAPAN.Potsdam, 13 January 2017 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Elanix") announcesthat the CEO plans a capital increase against cash contributions grantingan indirect subscription right using the existing Authorised Capital 2015as early as this quarter. The aim is to strengthen the share capital and toensure further growth.Relevant resolutions have not yet been adopted; however, today theSupervisory Board was informed by the CEO about his aim to resolve on acash capital increase later this month. The cash capital increase shall bestructured in such a way that the capital increase does not require aprospectus under German legislation. The CEO will inform about the detailsof the planned capital increase in a timely manner.Tomas Svoboda, CEOContact/Investor RelationsMaria WidowskiE-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.comTelephone: +49 331 583 945 10About ElanixElanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissueregeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological andgynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. Thecompany was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital ofLausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor celltechnology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologicallyneutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vastquantities of cells of different cell types.The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. Formore information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.DisclaimerThis publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certainrisks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different fromthose expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of riskfactors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic andcompetitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regardinglitigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financialresources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on thesestatements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investmentdecision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to updatethese forward-looking statements.This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribefor or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. Thisannouncement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or thesolicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any personin the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada orJapan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitationis unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not beand have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, asamended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in theUnited States absent registration or an applicable exemption fromregistration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certainexceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not beoffered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account orbenefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada orJapan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in thisannouncement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canadaor Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the UnitedStates.This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaningof the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of theCouncil of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").---------------------------------------------------------------------------13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Elanix Biotechnologies AGDomstr. 2214482 PotsdamGermanyISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4WKN: A0WMJQListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, DusseldorfEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536315 13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST