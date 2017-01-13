DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives public grant in electric aviation research project
Garching, Germany - January, 13th 2017 - LION Smart GmbH, a subsidiary of
LION E-Mobility AG has received approval for a 300.150 Euro grant by the
Bavarian government. The amount equals 65% of its overall project volume of
471.700 Euro and will be paid over the years 2017-2019. The project, led by
Airbus an involving renowned companies aims at improving battery safety in
aircraft, LION Smart"s share being to provide the research consortium with
an adequate BMS design and a BMS demonstrator for safe energy storage for
aviation.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss
Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly
in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development
and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a
development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery
packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30%
stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint
venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors
are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr.
Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION
Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing
Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For
more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Mr. Walter Wimmer
Email: ir@lionemobility.de
http://www.lionemobility.de
LION E-Mobility AG
Poststrasse 14
6300 Zug
Switzerland
