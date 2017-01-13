DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives public grant in electric aviation research project

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance/MiscellaneousLION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives public grant in electricaviation research project13-Jan-2017 / 15:46 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Garching, Germany - January, 13th 2017 - LION Smart GmbH, a subsidiary ofLION E-Mobility AG has received approval for a 300.150 Euro grant by theBavarian government. The amount equals 65% of its overall project volume of471.700 Euro and will be paid over the years 2017-2019. The project, led byAirbus an involving renowned companies aims at improving battery safety inaircraft, LION Smart"s share being to provide the research consortium withan adequate BMS design and a BMS demonstrator for safe energy storage foraviation.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:About LION E-Mobility AGLION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a SwissHolding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularlyin the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack developmentand management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, adevelopment and engineering company specialized on custom designed batterypacks and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30%stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing jointventure with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directorsare: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr.Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LIONSmart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The ManagingDirector of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. Formore information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.comDisclaimerThis presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a numberof risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, amongother things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions,plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identifiedby the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would","likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan","objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words andexpressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that theexpectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable,such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance shouldnot be placed on such statements. Certain material factorsInvestor Relations Contact:Mr. Walter WimmerEmail: ir@lionemobility.dehttp://www.lionemobility.deLION E-Mobility AGPoststrasse 146300 ZugSwitzerland---------------------------------------------------------------------------13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: LION E-Mobility AGPoststraße 66300 ZugSwitzerlandPhone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12E-mail: info@lionemobility.deInternet: www.lionemobility.comISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3HListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich (m:access);Open Market in FrankfurtEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536345 13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST