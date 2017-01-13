DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding
AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication
of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act]

13.01.2017 / 18:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 13, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: April 13, 2017
German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/geschaftsberichte/802417334b4cc409
English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/annual-reports/cb755aec3aadd209

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017
German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4
English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666


Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



