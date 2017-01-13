DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia HoldingAG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsFrancotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publicationof financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Act]13.01.2017 / 18:06Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: April 13, 2017Date of disclosure / English: April 13, 2017German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/geschaftsberichte/802417334b4cc409English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/annual-reports/cb755aec3aadd209Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2017Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2017German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGPrenzlauer Promenade 2813089 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.fp-francotyp.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536439 13.01.2017