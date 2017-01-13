DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia HoldingAG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsFrancotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publicationof quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements13.01.2017 / 18:06Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-yearDate of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-yearDate of disclosure / German: November 16, 2017Date of disclosure / English: November 16, 2017German: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4English: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGPrenzlauer Promenade 2813089 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.fp-francotyp.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536437 13.01.2017