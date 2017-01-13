DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016
2017. január 13., péntek, 18:10DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016
13-Jan-2017 / 18:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Media Release, January 13, 2017
BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016
In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN
CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for
the business year 2016.
After a very volatile year of the biotechnology stock market BB Biotech AG
closed the business year 2016 based on preliminary unaudited consolidated
results with a loss of approximately CHF 802 million (CHF 653 million
profit in the previous year).
BB Biotech"s share price increased 0.3% in CHF and 1.9% in EUR during the
business year 2016.
As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks
it holds in its investment portfolio.
The publication of the Portfolio will take place on January 20, 2017 and
the complete Annual Report will be published on February 17, 2017.
For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology
and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is
listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on
listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical
treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided
by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular
biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry
and science.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
Fax: +41 1 267 67 01
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
536365 13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]