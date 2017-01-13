DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit WarningBB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 201613-Jan-2017 / 18:10 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Media Release, January 13, 2017BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISINCH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results forthe business year 2016.After a very volatile year of the biotechnology stock market BB Biotech AGclosed the business year 2016 based on preliminary unaudited consolidatedresults with a loss of approximately CHF 802 million (CHF 653 millionprofit in the previous year).BB Biotech"s share price increased 0.3% in CHF and 1.9% in EUR during thebusiness year 2016.As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocksit holds in its investment portfolio.The publication of the Portfolio will take place on January 20, 2017 andthe complete Annual Report will be published on February 17, 2017.For further information:Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, SwitzerlandTanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.chwww.bbbiotech.comCompany profileBB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnologyand is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech islisted in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused onlisted companies that are developing and commercializing novel medicaltreatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guidedby the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecularbiologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industryand science.---------------------------------------------------------------------------13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: BB BIOTECH AGSchwertstrasse 68200 SchaffhausenSwitzerlandPhone: +41 52 624 08 45Fax: +41 1 267 67 01E-mail: info@bbbiotech.comInternet: www.bbbiotech.chISIN: CH0038389992WKN: A0NFN3Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart; SIXEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536365 13-Jan-2017 CET/CEST