Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AGWirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution13.01.2017 / 20:00Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerWirecard AGEinsteinring 3585609 Aschheim b. MünchenGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsOther reason:3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:Citigroup Inc Wilmington DelawareUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached05 Jan 20176. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 3.70 % 1.23 % 4.93 % 123565586ingsituat-ionPrevio- 3.91 % 1.15 % 5.06 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0007472060 0 4570365 0.00 % 3.70 %Total 4570365 3.70 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Warrant 11.12.2017 78 0.00006 %Total 78 0.00006 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %OTC Swap 14.02.2018 Cash 8439 0.007 %OTC Swap 08.03.2017 Cash 6465 0.005 %OTC Swap 10.03.2017 Cash 200000 0.16 %OTC Swap 03.05.2017 Cash 145000 0.12 %OTC Swap 11.10.2017 Cash 31412 0.03 %OTC Swap 15.05.2017 Cash 405000 0.33 %OTC Swap 28.08.2017 Cash 727998 0.59 %Total 1524314 1.23 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if (if at leastleast held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% ormore) more) more)Citigroup Inc % % %Citigroup % % %GlobalMarketsHoldings IncCitigroup % % %FinancialProducts Inc.Citigroup % % %GlobalMarketsEuropeLimitedCitigroup % % %GlobalMarketsLimitedCitigroup % % %GlobalMarketsDeutschlandAG9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Wirecard AGEinsteinring 3585609 Aschheim b. MünchenGermanyInternet: www.wirecard.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535271 13.01.2017