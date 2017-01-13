DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 13., péntek, 20:00DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
13.01.2017 / 20:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Citigroup Inc Wilmington Delaware
United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
05 Jan 2017
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 3.70 % 1.23 % 4.93 % 123565586
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 3.91 % 1.15 % 5.06 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 4570365 0.00 % 3.70 %
Total 4570365 3.70 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
Warrant 11.12.2017 78 0.00006 %
Total 78 0.00006 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
OTC Swap 14.02.2018 Cash 8439 0.007 %
OTC Swap 08.03.2017 Cash 6465 0.005 %
OTC Swap 10.03.2017 Cash 200000 0.16 %
OTC Swap 03.05.2017 Cash 145000 0.12 %
OTC Swap 11.10.2017 Cash 31412 0.03 %
OTC Swap 15.05.2017 Cash 405000 0.33 %
OTC Swap 28.08.2017 Cash 727998 0.59 %
Total 1524314 1.23 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least
least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or
more) more) more)
Citigroup Inc % % %
Citigroup % % %
Global
Markets
Holdings Inc
Citigroup % % %
Financial
Products Inc.
Citigroup % % %
Global
Markets
Europe
Limited
Citigroup % % %
Global
Markets
Limited
Citigroup % % %
Global
Markets
Deutschland
AG
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.01.2017
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535271 13.01.2017
