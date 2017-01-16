

Garching, Deutschland - 16.Januar 2017 - Die LION E-Mobility AG freut sich

bekanntzugeben, daß ihre deutsche Tochter LION Smart GmbH eine Bewilligung

für Fördermittel der Bayerischen Regierung im Rahmen des Verbundvorhaben

BatSys "Batteriesysteme für hybrid-elektrische Luftfahrtantreibe", geführt

von Airbus erhalten hat. Das Teilvorhaben der LION Smart GmbH zielt dabei

auf das Design und die Konstruktion eines Batteriemanagementsystems für

diese hybrid-elektrischen Luftfahrtantriebe ab. Die Fördermittel i.H.v.

300.150 Euro entsprechen 65% des LION Smart Projektanteils i.H.v. 471.700

Euro und werden über die Jahre 2017 - 2019 ausgezahlt.

Über die LION E-Mobility AG:



Die LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) ist

eine Schweizer Holding mit strategischen Investments im E-Mobility Sektor,

insbesondere im Bereich elektrische Energiespeicher und

Batteriesystemtechnik. Das Unternehmen besitzt 100% der deutschen LION

Smart GmbH, einem Entwickler von Batteriepacks und

Batterie-Management-Systemen. Die LION Smart GmbH hält zudem einen 30%

Anteil an der TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, einem dynamisch wachsendem

Joint Venture mit der TÜV SÜD AG. Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG

besteht aus dem Präsidenten Herr Daniel Quinger, Herr Tobias Mayer, Herr

Hany Magour, Frau Dr. Isolde Semm, und Herr Martin Specht. Das Management

der LION Smart GmbH besteht aus Herrn Tobias Mayer und Herrn Walter Wimmer.

Geschäftsführer der TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH ist Herr Christian Theeck.

Für weitere Informationen zur LION E-Mobility AG besuchen Sie bitte unsere

Homepage unter: www.lionemobility.de

Disclaimer:



Aussagen, die Prognosen, Erwartungen, Ansichten, Pläne, Ziele sowie

Annahmen bezüglich zukünftiger Ereignisse oder Leistungen zum Ausdruck

bringen oder beinhalten, gelten nicht als historische Tatsachen und sind

daher möglicherweise zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Zukunftsgerichtete

Aussagen basieren auf den Erwartungen, Schätzungen und Plänen zu jenem

Zeitpunkt, an dem die Aussagen getätigt wurden, und beinhalten daher eine

Reihe von Risiken und Ungewissheiten, die dazu führen könnten, dass sich

tatsächliche Ergebnisse oder Ereignisse erheblich von jenen unterscheiden,

die derzeit erwartet werden. Die LION E-Mobility AG ist nicht verpflichtet,

die zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in dieser Pressemitteilung zu

aktualisieren.

Investor Relations Kontakt:



Herr Walter Wimmer

Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.de

LION E-Mobility AG



Poststrasse 14



6300 Zug



Schweiz

























