Garching, Deutschland - 16.Januar 2017 - Die LION E-Mobility AG freut sich
bekanntzugeben, daß ihre deutsche Tochter LION Smart GmbH eine Bewilligung
für Fördermittel der Bayerischen Regierung im Rahmen des Verbundvorhaben
BatSys "Batteriesysteme für hybrid-elektrische Luftfahrtantreibe", geführt
von Airbus erhalten hat. Das Teilvorhaben der LION Smart GmbH zielt dabei
auf das Design und die Konstruktion eines Batteriemanagementsystems für
diese hybrid-elektrischen Luftfahrtantriebe ab. Die Fördermittel i.H.v.
300.150 Euro entsprechen 65% des LION Smart Projektanteils i.H.v. 471.700
Euro und werden über die Jahre 2017 - 2019 ausgezahlt.

Über die LION E-Mobility AG:

Die LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) ist
eine Schweizer Holding mit strategischen Investments im E-Mobility Sektor,
insbesondere im Bereich elektrische Energiespeicher und
Batteriesystemtechnik. Das Unternehmen besitzt 100% der deutschen LION
Smart GmbH, einem Entwickler von Batteriepacks und
Batterie-Management-Systemen. Die LION Smart GmbH hält zudem einen 30%
Anteil an der TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, einem dynamisch wachsendem
Joint Venture mit der TÜV SÜD AG. Der Verwaltungsrat der LION E-Mobility AG
besteht aus dem Präsidenten Herr Daniel Quinger, Herr Tobias Mayer, Herr
Hany Magour, Frau Dr. Isolde Semm, und Herr Martin Specht. Das Management
der LION Smart GmbH besteht aus Herrn Tobias Mayer und Herrn Walter Wimmer.
Geschäftsführer der TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH ist Herr Christian Theeck.
Für weitere Informationen zur LION E-Mobility AG besuchen Sie bitte unsere
Homepage unter: www.lionemobility.de

Disclaimer:

Aussagen, die Prognosen, Erwartungen, Ansichten, Pläne, Ziele sowie
Annahmen bezüglich zukünftiger Ereignisse oder Leistungen zum Ausdruck
bringen oder beinhalten, gelten nicht als historische Tatsachen und sind
daher möglicherweise zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen. Zukunftsgerichtete
Aussagen basieren auf den Erwartungen, Schätzungen und Plänen zu jenem
Zeitpunkt, an dem die Aussagen getätigt wurden, und beinhalten daher eine
Reihe von Risiken und Ungewissheiten, die dazu führen könnten, dass sich
tatsächliche Ergebnisse oder Ereignisse erheblich von jenen unterscheiden,
die derzeit erwartet werden. Die LION E-Mobility AG ist nicht verpflichtet,
die zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in dieser Pressemitteilung zu
aktualisieren.

Investor Relations Kontakt:

Herr Walter Wimmer

Email: ir@lionemobility.de

http://www.lionemobility.de

LION E-Mobility AG

Poststrasse 14

6300 Zug

Schweiz













