HUGO BOSS AG: Based on preliminary figures HUGO BOSS achieves its annual financial targets


Group sales declined in the fourth quarter, by 1% on a preliminary,
non-audited basis and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms,
revenues amounted to EUR 725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior
year.

On a preliminary, non-audited basis, Group sales in the full year amounted
to EUR 2,693 million, a decline of 4% compared to the prior year. On a
currency-adjusted basis, the decrease was 2%. Subject to the completion of
year-end closing procedures, the Group expects that operating profit
(adjusted EBITDA before special items) will reach the upper end of the
forecast range. HUGO BOSS had confirmed its outlook of a profit decline
between 17% and 23% in November (adjusted EBITDA before special items 2015:
EUR 594 million).



The development of Group sales and profits improved in the fourth quarter
compared to earlier in the year. HUGO BOSS made progress in its own retail
business in particular. As a result, operating profit in the full year of
2016 is expected to reach the upper of the forecast range.

"Fourth quarter results underline that we are on the right way", says Mark
Langer, CEO of HUGO BOSS AG. "In China, we completed the turnaround in the
second half of the year. In Europe, we held up well in a difficult market
environment. We will continue to work intensively on implementing our
strategic plans presented in November. We are confident that this will
enable us to return to sustainable profitable growth."

In the fourth quarter, Group sales declined by 1% on a preliminary basis
and adjusted for currency effects. In euro terms, revenues amounted to EUR
725 million, a decline of 3% compared to the prior year.

In Europe, sales increased 2% on a currency-adjusted basis mainly due to
robust growth in the UK. Revenues in Germany were up, too. In the Americas,
sales were down 14% in local currencies. However, the Asian business was 5%
above the prior level. In Mainland China, HUGO BOSS achieved comp store
sales increases of close to 20% adjusted for currency effects.

Sales in the own retail business (including online and outlets) improved by
4% on a currency-adjusted basis in the fourth quarter. On a comparable
store basis, revenues decreased by 3%. However, this represents a
significantly lower rate of decline compared to earlier in the year. Sales
in the wholesale business were 13% below the prior year level in local
currencies. Continued efforts to clean up distribution in the US had a
material impact on performance.

The Group will publish its final results for 2016 as well as its financial
outlook for the year 2017 on March 9. On the same day, press and analyst
conferences will be held. On the day before, the Supervisory Board will
resolve upon the dividend proposal for the year 2016.

