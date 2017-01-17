DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)

2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program



16 January 2017



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany



WKN: 555200



ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 9 January 2017 until and including 13 January 2017,

a number of 302,020 shares were bought back within the framework of the

third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

























Date

Number of shares

Average price

Purchased volume





acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

9 Jan

2017

61,310

31.5683

1,935,452.47

10 Jan

2017

62,310

31.4044

1,956,808.16

11 Jan

2017

61,090

31.6845

1,935,606.11

12 Jan

2017

58,712

31.5226

1,850,754.89

13 Jan

2017

58,798

31.6609

1,861,597.60













Total

302,220

31.5671

9,540,219.23

















































An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company

website (http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/2016-share-buyback.

html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program in the time

period from 29 August 2016 until and including 13 January 2017 amounts to

16,761,020 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any

solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.





