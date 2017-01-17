DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: Share buy-back 16th_interim reporting

Senvion S.A.: Share buy-back 16th_interim reporting


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Senvion S.A.


WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information


Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 16. Interim Reporting


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement


In the time period from January 9, 2017 until and including January 13, 2017, a number of 43,106 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.




















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
09 January 2017 9,402 12.24587
10 January 2017 6,375 12.20881
11 January 2017 11,000 12.09178
12 January 2017 4,329 11.83397
13 January 2017 12,000 11.67410



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".


The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 605,418 shares.


The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).


Luxembourg, January 16, 2017

Senvion S.A.


The Managing Board


Contact:

Dhaval Vakil

Phone: +44 20 7034 7992

Mobile: +44 7788 390 185

Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com





Contact:
Verena Puth
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3051
mobile: +49 174 30 54 576
email: verena.puth@senvion.com

Marie-Danielle Laggner
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040
mobile: +49 172 27 67 793
email: marie.laggner@senvion.com


Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg





 
