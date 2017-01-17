DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: Share buy-back 16th_interim reporting
2017. január 16., hétfő, 14:39
DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Senvion S.A.
WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information
Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 16. Interim Reporting
In the time period from January 9, 2017 until and including January 13, 2017, a number of 43,106 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 605,418 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Luxembourg, January 16, 2017
The Managing Board
Contact:
Verena Puth
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3051
mobile: +49 174 30 54 576
email: verena.puth@senvion.com
Marie-Danielle Laggner
phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040
mobile: +49 172 27 67 793
email: marie.laggner@senvion.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Senvion S.A.
|46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
|L-1855 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Phone:
|+352 26 00 5305
|Fax:
|+352 26 00 5301
|E-mail:
|press@senvion.com
|Internet:
|www.senvion.com
|ISIN:
|LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
|WKN:
|A2AFKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
536739 16.01.2017
