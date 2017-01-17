DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: Takeover offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 16 January 2017) - The main shareholder of msg
life ag, msg systems AG, which currently holds ca. 49.09% of the shares in
msg life ag, notified the Executive Board of msg life ag today that it
intends to make a voluntary public takeover bid for all the shares in msg
life ag. Shareholders are to be offered the minimum price provided for by
law.

After publication of the offer, msg life intends to delist the shares in
msg life ag in due course by applying to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for
authorisation to trade the shares on the regulated market to be revoked.
There is no intention to list the msg life shares on any other regulated
market or on another trading platform.

Having consulted with the Supervisory Board the Executive Board of msg life
ag welcomes the planned procedure.

