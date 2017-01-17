







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





16.01.2017 / 16:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

SN Assets GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Schneider-Neureither

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.815 EUR





3177.94 EUR



41.985 EUR





6717.60 EUR



41.99 EUR





2855.32 EUR



42.00 EUR





41916.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.9868356 EUR





54666.86 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR







16.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



