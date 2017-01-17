

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016





16-Jan-2017 / 17:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse

Regulation

Unterföhring, 16 January 2017

KPS AG, Germany"s leading management consultant for business transformation

and process optimization, once again significantly increased its sales and

EBIT according to the provisional figures (IFRS) for the previous business

year 2015/2016 dated 30 September 2016.

Consolidated sales at 144.9 million euros (previous year 122.9 million

euros) were 22.0 million euros above the equivalent year-earlier period in

2014/2015. This corresponds to an increase of 17.9 %. Exceeding the

threshold of 140 million euros goes significantly beyond the objectives of

the last business year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) posted a

gratifying increase of 19.9 % compared with the previous year with a rise

of 3.7 million euros to 22.3 million euros (previous year: 18.6 million

euros).

These figures correspond to the current status of the audit of the

financial statements and they may still change by the time the fully

audited consolidated financial statements for 2015/2016 are published. The

consolidated financial statements and other details and figures relating to

the development of the company will be reported in the Annual Report

2015/2016, which will be published on 31 January 2017.

Sales and earnings performance during the first quarter of the new business

year 2016/2017 was also extremely positive. If the forecast economic data

for the year 2017 do not undergo significant change, the Executive Board

continues to anticipate a significant increase in sales and earnings for

the business year 2016/2017.

The Executive Board





Contact:



KPS AG



Betastrasse 10H



85774 Unterföhring



Telefon: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0



Telefax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300



E-Mail: ir@kps.com















16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



