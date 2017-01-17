DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016
2017. január 16., hétfő, 17:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse
Unterföhring, 16 January 2017
KPS AG, Germany"s leading management consultant for business transformation
Consolidated sales at 144.9 million euros (previous year 122.9 million
These figures correspond to the current status of the audit of the
Sales and earnings performance during the first quarter of the new business
The Executive Board
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-3300
|E-mail:
|isabel.hoyer@kps.com
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1A6V48
|WKN:
|A1A6V4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
536811 16-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]