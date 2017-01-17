DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016

KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016


16-Jan-2017 / 17:22 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KPS AG: Provisional business results for the business year 2015/2016

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse
Regulation

Unterföhring, 16 January 2017

KPS AG, Germany"s leading management consultant for business transformation
and process optimization, once again significantly increased its sales and
EBIT according to the provisional figures (IFRS) for the previous business
year 2015/2016 dated 30 September 2016.

Consolidated sales at 144.9 million euros (previous year 122.9 million
euros) were 22.0 million euros above the equivalent year-earlier period in
2014/2015. This corresponds to an increase of 17.9 %. Exceeding the
threshold of 140 million euros goes significantly beyond the objectives of
the last business year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) posted a
gratifying increase of 19.9 % compared with the previous year with a rise
of 3.7 million euros to 22.3 million euros (previous year: 18.6 million
euros).

These figures correspond to the current status of the audit of the
financial statements and they may still change by the time the fully
audited consolidated financial statements for 2015/2016 are published. The
consolidated financial statements and other details and figures relating to
the development of the company will be reported in the Annual Report
2015/2016, which will be published on 31 January 2017.

Sales and earnings performance during the first quarter of the new business
year 2016/2017 was also extremely positive. If the forecast economic data
for the year 2017 do not undergo significant change, the Executive Board
continues to anticipate a significant increase in sales and earnings for
the business year 2016/2017.

The Executive Board



