DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Vorläufige Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2015/2016
2017. január 16., hétfő, 17:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis
KPS AG: Vorläufige Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2015/2016
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Art. 17 MAR
Unterföhring, 16. Januar 2017
Die KPS AG, Deutschlands führende Unternehmensberatung für Business
Der Konzernumsatz lag mit Euro 144,9 Mio. (VJ Euro 122,9 Mio.) um Euro 22,0
Die vorstehenden Angaben entsprechen dem heutigen Stand der
Das erste Quartal des angelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2016/2017 verlief in der
Der Vorstand
Kontakt:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-3300
|E-Mail:
|isabel.hoyer@kps.com
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1A6V48
|WKN:
|A1A6V4
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
536811 16.01.2017 CET/CEST
