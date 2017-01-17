DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Vorläufige Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2015/2016

Unterföhring, 16. Januar 2017

Die KPS AG, Deutschlands führende Unternehmensberatung für Business
Transformation und Prozessoptimierung, konnte nach den vorläufigen Zahlen
(IFRS) des am 30. September 2016 abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2015/2016
ihren Umsatz und ihr EBIT erneut deutlich steigern.

Der Konzernumsatz lag mit Euro 144,9 Mio. (VJ Euro 122,9 Mio.) um Euro 22,0
Mio. über dem Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres 2014/2015, was einer
Steigerung von 17,9 % entspricht. Mit Überschreitung der Umsatzschwelle von
Euro 140 Mio. konnten die Zielsetzungen des abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahres
deutlich übertroffen werden. Beim operativen Ergebnis vor Zinsen und
Steuern (EBIT) konnte eine erfreuliche Steigerung von 19,9 % gegenüber dem
Vorjahr um Euro 3,7 Mio. auf Euro 22,3 Mio. (VJ Euro 18,6 Mio.) verzeichnet
werden.

Die vorstehenden Angaben entsprechen dem heutigen Stand der
Abschlussprüfung und können sich bis zur Veröffentlichung des vollständigen
geprüften Konzernabschlusses 2015/2016 noch ändern. Der Konzernabschluss
sowie weitere Details und Zahlen zur Unternehmensentwicklung werden im
Geschäftsbericht 2015/2016 bekannt gegeben, der am 31. Januar 2017
veröffentlicht wird.

Das erste Quartal des angelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2016/2017 verlief in der
Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung ebenfalls sehr positiv. Sollten sich die
prognostizierten Konjunkturdaten für das Jahr 2017 nicht wesentlich
verändern, geht der Vorstand für das Geschäftsjahr 2016/2017 weiterhin von
einer deutlichen Zunahme bei Umsatz und Ergebnis aus.

Der Vorstand



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KPS AG

Beta-Str. 10 h

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)89 356 31-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 356 31-3300
E-Mail: isabel.hoyer@kps.com
Internet: www.kps.com
ISIN: DE000A1A6V48
WKN: A1A6V4
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
