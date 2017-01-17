

KPS AG: Vorläufige Geschäftsergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2015/2016

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Art. 17 MAR

Unterföhring, 16. Januar 2017

Die KPS AG, Deutschlands führende Unternehmensberatung für Business

Transformation und Prozessoptimierung, konnte nach den vorläufigen Zahlen

(IFRS) des am 30. September 2016 abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2015/2016

ihren Umsatz und ihr EBIT erneut deutlich steigern.

Der Konzernumsatz lag mit Euro 144,9 Mio. (VJ Euro 122,9 Mio.) um Euro 22,0

Mio. über dem Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres 2014/2015, was einer

Steigerung von 17,9 % entspricht. Mit Überschreitung der Umsatzschwelle von

Euro 140 Mio. konnten die Zielsetzungen des abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahres

deutlich übertroffen werden. Beim operativen Ergebnis vor Zinsen und

Steuern (EBIT) konnte eine erfreuliche Steigerung von 19,9 % gegenüber dem

Vorjahr um Euro 3,7 Mio. auf Euro 22,3 Mio. (VJ Euro 18,6 Mio.) verzeichnet

werden.

Die vorstehenden Angaben entsprechen dem heutigen Stand der

Abschlussprüfung und können sich bis zur Veröffentlichung des vollständigen

geprüften Konzernabschlusses 2015/2016 noch ändern. Der Konzernabschluss

sowie weitere Details und Zahlen zur Unternehmensentwicklung werden im

Geschäftsbericht 2015/2016 bekannt gegeben, der am 31. Januar 2017

veröffentlicht wird.

Das erste Quartal des angelaufenen Geschäftsjahres 2016/2017 verlief in der

Umsatz- und Ergebnisentwicklung ebenfalls sehr positiv. Sollten sich die

prognostizierten Konjunkturdaten für das Jahr 2017 nicht wesentlich

verändern, geht der Vorstand für das Geschäftsjahr 2016/2017 weiterhin von

einer deutlichen Zunahme bei Umsatz und Ergebnis aus.

Kontakt:



KPS AG



Betastrasse 10H



85774 Unterföhring



Telefon: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0



Telefax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300



E-Mail: ir@kps.com















