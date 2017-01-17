DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG


SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


16.01.2017 / 20:03


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware, USA
United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10 Jan 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.85 % 7.27 % 11.12 % 17,980,867
Previous notification 4.69 % 7.45 % 12.14 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 692,543 0.00 % 3.85 %
Total 692,543 3.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements jederzeit / at any time jederzeit / at any time 1,184,996 6.59 %
    Total 1,184,996 6.59 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap Vom 09.10.2017 bis zum 11.07.2018 / From 09.10.2017 to 11.07.2018 jederzeit / at any time Cash 122,540 0.68 %
      Total 122,540 0.68 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 3.85 % % %
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley UK Group % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 5.94 % 5.94 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 



16.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
