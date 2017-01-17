DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG Acquires Entirety of Nanogate PD Systems Subsidiary

Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech
surfaces and components, is continuing its course of expansion and has now
fully acquired its Nanogate PD Systems GmbH subsidiary. Nanogate initially
took over 35 percent of the plastics specialist in 2012 and has since
successively increased its equity holding in view of the favorable economic
development. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million range.
The subsidiary is already fully consolidated.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "Our subsidiary is a great
success story. Since our involvement, sales have more than tripled, and
profitability has also improved considerably. In the future, we also expect
a strong performance and great interest in our innovative glazing
components that are produced and enhanced in Bad Salzuflen. That is why we
have now decided, in accordance with our strategic focus, to also acquire
the remaining shares in Nanogate PD Systems."

Within the Nanogate Group, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH (formerly
Plastic-Design GmbH) is the center of excellence for the integrated
production and design-oriented, multifunctional coating of glazing
components. The Group has repeatedly expanded its capacities in light of
the strong demand for innovative plastics with glass-like properties. The
components are primarily supplied to premium automobile manufacturers, both
in Europe as well as in the US and Asia.

Nanogate AG:

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for
design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical
quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and
produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with
additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje,
BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche,
Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have
already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on
both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group
comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate
Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate
Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority
stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH.
Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft
Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing
innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new
materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve
customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by
using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and
innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors
such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering,
buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate
offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems,
series coating of various different substrates as well as the production
and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are
the opening up of international markets, the development of new
applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative
plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as
external growth.

Disclaimer:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to
buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered
or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S.
persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities
Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of
transferable securities is being made to the public.













Language: English
Company: NANOGATE AG

Zum Schacht 3

66287 Göttelborn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0
Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852
E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de
Internet: www.nanogate.de
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9
WKN: A0JKHC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt





 
