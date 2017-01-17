DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG Acquires Entirety of Nanogate PD Systems Subsidiary
2017. január 17., kedd, 11:07
DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG / Key word(s): Investment
Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech
Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "Our subsidiary is a great
Within the Nanogate Group, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH (formerly
Nanogate AG:
The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje,
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing
Disclaimer:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE AG
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|nanogate@wmp-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
537069 17.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]