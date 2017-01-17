

Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech

surfaces and components, is continuing its course of expansion and has now

fully acquired its Nanogate PD Systems GmbH subsidiary. Nanogate initially

took over 35 percent of the plastics specialist in 2012 and has since

successively increased its equity holding in view of the favorable economic

development. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million range.

The subsidiary is already fully consolidated.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "Our subsidiary is a great

success story. Since our involvement, sales have more than tripled, and

profitability has also improved considerably. In the future, we also expect

a strong performance and great interest in our innovative glazing

components that are produced and enhanced in Bad Salzuflen. That is why we

have now decided, in accordance with our strategic focus, to also acquire

the remaining shares in Nanogate PD Systems."

Within the Nanogate Group, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH (formerly

Plastic-Design GmbH) is the center of excellence for the integrated

production and design-oriented, multifunctional coating of glazing

components. The Group has repeatedly expanded its capacities in light of

the strong demand for innovative plastics with glass-like properties. The

components are primarily supplied to premium automobile manufacturers, both

in Europe as well as in the US and Asia.

Nanogate AG:



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for

design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical

quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and

produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with

additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje,

BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche,

Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have

already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on

both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group

comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate

Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate

Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority

stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH.

Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft

Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing

innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new

materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve

customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by

using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and

innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors

such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering,

buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate

offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems,

series coating of various different substrates as well as the production

and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are

the opening up of international markets, the development of new

applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative

plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as

external growth.

Disclaimer:



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to

buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered

or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S.

persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities

Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of

transferable securities is being made to the public.

























