DGAP-Ad-hoc: msg life ag / Key word(s): Delisting





msg life ag: Purchase offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned





17-Jan-2017 / 11:22 CET/CEST





Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





msg life ag: Purchase offer to msg life shareholders announced by major

shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned



(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 16 January 2017) - The main shareholder of msg

life ag, msg systems AG, which currently holds ca. 49.09% of the shares in

msg life ag, notified the Executive Board of msg life ag today that it

intends to make a voluntary public purchase offer for all the shares in msg

life ag. Shareholders are to be offered the minimum price provided for by

law.



After publication of the offer, msg life intends to delist the shares in

msg life ag in due course by applying to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for

authorisation to trade the shares on the regulated market to be revoked.

There is no intention to list the msg life shares on any other regulated

market or on another trading platform.



Having consulted with the Supervisory Board the Executive Board of msg life

ag welcomes the planned procedure.



Issued by:



msg life ag



Investor Relations



Humboldtstraße 35, 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Tel. +49 711 94958-0



Email: investor.relations‎@msg-life.com

Internet: www.msg-life.com



WKN 513010, ISIN DE0005130108



Exchanges: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market in

Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



Contact:



Frank Fahrner



Public & Investor Relations



msg life ag



Humboldtstraße 35, 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Tel.: +49 711 94958-9730



Fax: +49 711 94958-9658



Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com





