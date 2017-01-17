DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: valuation gain expected to be EUR145 million

Deutsche EuroShop: valuation gain expected to be EUR145 million


Deutsche EuroShop AG is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of
approximately EUR145 million (previous year: EUR267.8) from the valuation
of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in
market values. Of this amount, approximately EUR117 million (previous year:
EUR220.6 million) came from the results of the Group companies and
approximately EUR28 million (previous year: EUR47.2 million) from the
valuation gain of companies shown in the financial result, which are
accounted for using the equity method.

The positive result is primarily due to the shopping center investment
class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in
2016.

The valuation gain of investment properties is still subject to change, as
additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the
preparation of the annual financial statements.








