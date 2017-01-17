DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate





Deutsche EuroShop: valuation gain expected to be EUR145 million



Deutsche EuroShop AG is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of

approximately EUR145 million (previous year: EUR267.8) from the valuation

of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in

market values. Of this amount, approximately EUR117 million (previous year:

EUR220.6 million) came from the results of the Group companies and

approximately EUR28 million (previous year: EUR47.2 million) from the

valuation gain of companies shown in the financial result, which are

accounted for using the equity method.



The positive result is primarily due to the shopping center investment

class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in

2016.



The valuation gain of investment properties is still subject to change, as

additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the

preparation of the annual financial statements.





