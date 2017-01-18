DGAP-AFR: MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. január 18., szerda, 13:51





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAN SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


MAN SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


18.01.2017 / 13:51


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MAN SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2017
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2017
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: http://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-publikationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp
English: http://www.corporate.man.eu/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-publications/reports/Reports.jsp













18.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.man.eu





 
End of News DGAP News Service




537401  18.01.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=537401&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum