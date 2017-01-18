DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million / Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of existing USD Notes

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million / Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of existing USD Notes


18-Jan-2017 / 14:46 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million /
Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of
existing USD Notes

Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed a bond today with a volume of EUR
250 million. Due to the high demand Hapag-Lloyd was able to upsize the bond
from the originally announced volume of EUR 150 million to EUR 250 million.
The bond with a maturity of five years has a coupon of 6.75%. The emission
price was 100.00%. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange. After the upsizing of the bond an increased part of the proceeds,
amounting to USD 125 million converted (approx. EUR 117 million), will be
used for the early full redemption of US dollar notes due in autumn 2017.
The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes
(including further repayment of existing indebtedness).

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475, USD33048AA36
WKN: HLAG47, A1E8QB
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
