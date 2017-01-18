DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million / Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of existing USD Notes
2017. január 18., szerda, 14:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE
Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million /
Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed a bond today with a volume of EUR
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475, USD33048AA36
|WKN:
|HLAG47, A1E8QB
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
537407 18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]