

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million / Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of existing USD Notes





18-Jan-2017 / 14:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN

WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE

APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD HOC

RELEASE.

Hapag-Lloyd successfully places bond / Volume upsizing to EUR 250 million /

Increased part of proceeds will be used for early full redemption of

existing USD Notes

Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed a bond today with a volume of EUR

250 million. Due to the high demand Hapag-Lloyd was able to upsize the bond

from the originally announced volume of EUR 150 million to EUR 250 million.

The bond with a maturity of five years has a coupon of 6.75%. The emission

price was 100.00%. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock

Exchange. After the upsizing of the bond an increased part of the proceeds,

amounting to USD 125 million converted (approx. EUR 117 million), will be

used for the early full redemption of US dollar notes due in autumn 2017.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes

(including further repayment of existing indebtedness).

Disclaimer



NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR

AUSTRALIA. These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the

United States. The securities to which these materials relate have not been

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States

absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities

Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United

States.



These materials are not an invitation nor are they intended to be an

inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). These

materials are directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom; or

(ii) persons in the United Kingdom that are "qualified investors" within

the meaning of Section 86(7) of FSMA that are also (a) persons authorized

under FSMA or otherwise having professional experience in matters relating

to investments and qualifying as investment professionals under article 19

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"); or (b) high net worth

companies, unincorporated associations and other persons to whom article

49(2) (a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order applies; or (c) any other

persons to whom these materials for the purposes of Section 21 of FSMA can

otherwise lawfully be made available (all such persons together being

referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any person in the United Kingdom that

is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on these materials. The

securities or any investment or controlled activity to which such

securities relate are only available to, and will be engaged in only with,

Relevant Persons.















18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



