DGAP-PVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 18., szerda, 15:47
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Mr Klaus Wecken, Switzerland informed us on January 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 30, 2016, as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
537097 18.01.2017
