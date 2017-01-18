DGAP-News: Aareal Bank successfully places EUR 500 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market
2017. január 18., szerda, 16:37
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Aareal Bank successfully places EUR 500 million mortgage Pfandbrief on the capital market
Since the issue met with strong interest from national and international investors, the order book volume clearly exceeded EUR 1 billion after only one hour, and was almost three times oversubscribed upon order book closing. The transaction was conducted by a consortium of Commerzbank, DekaBank, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit.
Today"s Pfandbrief issue is the first one Aareal Bank launched after the Bank"s mortgage Pfandbriefe had been rated Aaa by Moody"s on 12 January 2017. The high quality of Aareal Bank"s mortgage Pfandbriefe is thus confirmed by the highest rating scores awarded by FitchRatings and Moody"s.
Aareal Bank Group
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
Jorge Person
Phone: +49 611 348 3217
jorge.person@aareal-bank.com
Alessandro Schwarz
Phone: +49 611 348 2923
alessandro.schwarz@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
537447 18.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]