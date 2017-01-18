

CHORUS Clean Energy AG





CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





18-Jan-2017 / 19:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the

CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange

Neubiberg/Munich, January 18, 2017 - The shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG

(ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / ISIN DE000A2BPKL6) are admitted to trading in the

Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the section of

the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations.

Today, the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG has decided to apply

for revocation of the listing of the shares on the Prime Standard and a

transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard with the consent

of the company"s Supervisory Board. The change of the stock exchange

segment offers CHORUS Clean Energy AG the opportunity to reduce the

additional costs in connection with the Prime Standard listing.

The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective

three months after the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange is published on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The

revocation does not effect the admission to the Regulated Market (General

Standard).



About CHORUS



The CHORUS Group was founded in 1998 and operates 94 solar and wind parks

with a capacity of more than 530 megawatts in seven European countries.

With a broadly diversified portfolio, the company generates stable,

dependable, and sustainable returns. For professional investors, CHORUS

offers investment opportunities in power plants that generate renewable

energy. CHORUS Clean Energy AG covers the entire investment cycle - from

asset sourcing via financial and legal due diligence to operations and

divestment.

In 2016 Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public takeover bid for

all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired over 94 percent of the

company"s shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly operates solar power

stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland, Great Britain, Italy,

Austria and Sweden with a generation capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatts.



