DGAP-Adhoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
2017. január 18., szerda, 19:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the
Neubiberg/Munich, January 18, 2017 - The shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG
Today, the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG has decided to apply
The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective
About CHORUS
In 2016 Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public takeover bid for
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHORUS Clean Energy AG
|Prof.-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|85579 Neubiberg / Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@chorus.de
|Internet:
|www.chorus-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UL56
|WKN:
|A12UL5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
537547 18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
