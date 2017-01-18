DGAP-Adhoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

2017. január 18., szerda, 19:33





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CHORUS Clean Energy AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval


CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange


18-Jan-2017 / 19:33 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR


CHORUS Clean Energy AG: Application for revocation of the listing of the
CHORUS Clean Energy shares to the Prime Standard at the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange

Neubiberg/Munich, January 18, 2017 - The shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UL56 / ISIN DE000A2BPKL6) are admitted to trading in the
Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the section of
the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations.

Today, the Management Board of CHORUS Clean Energy AG has decided to apply
for revocation of the listing of the shares on the Prime Standard and a
transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard with the consent
of the company"s Supervisory Board. The change of the stock exchange
segment offers CHORUS Clean Energy AG the opportunity to reduce the
additional costs in connection with the Prime Standard listing.

The revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard will become effective
three months after the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange is published on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The
revocation does not effect the admission to the Regulated Market (General
Standard).


About CHORUS

The CHORUS Group was founded in 1998 and operates 94 solar and wind parks
with a capacity of more than 530 megawatts in seven European countries.
With a broadly diversified portfolio, the company generates stable,
dependable, and sustainable returns. For professional investors, CHORUS
offers investment opportunities in power plants that generate renewable
energy. CHORUS Clean Energy AG covers the entire investment cycle - from
asset sourcing via financial and legal due diligence to operations and
divestment.

In 2016 Capital Stage AG, Hamburg, made a voluntary public takeover bid for
all shares of CHORUS Clean Energy AG and acquired over 94 percent of the
company"s shares. The Capital Stage Group jointly operates solar power
stations and wind parks in Germany, France, Finland, Great Britain, Italy,
Austria and Sweden with a generation capacity of more than 1.2 Gigawatts.


Contact:

Investor Relations

CHORUS Clean Energy AG

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 / 442 30 60 - 11

E-Mail: IR@chorus.de








18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: CHORUS Clean Energy AG

Prof.-Messerschmitt-Straße 3

85579 Neubiberg / Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 442 30 60 - 11
E-mail: info@chorus.de
Internet: www.chorus-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE000A12UL56
WKN: A12UL5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


537547  18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=537547&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum