DGAP-PVR: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 19., csütörtök, 12:15
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VTG Aktiengesellschaft
We received the following notification in accordance with § 27a, para. 1 WpHG on 18 January, 2017:
Against this background Morgan Stanley hereby informs you on its own behalf and on behalf of MS Holdings Incorporated and NHIP II pursuant to § 27a para. 1 WpHG as follows:
1. Objectives of the investment (§ 27a para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)
1.1 The investment was aimed at implementing strategic objectives and made in pursuit of the investment objectives of NHIP II.
1.2 NHIP II currently has no intention to acquire further shares (and thus additional voting rights) in VTG Aktiengesellschaft within the next twelve months. However, depending on the market environment and the ongoing development of the company"s business, NHIP II may decide to acquire further shares (and thus additional voting rights) in VTG Aktiengesellschaft within the next twelve months.
1.3 NHIP II currently has no intention to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of VTG Aktiengesellschaft other than by exercising the voting rights held by Warwick Holding GmbH. This exercising of voting rights would be in the ordinary course of elections of members of the supervisory board in the general meeting in order to be represented in the supervisory board in a manner which appropriately reflects its shareholding in VTG Aktiengesellschaft.
1.4 NHIP II currently has no intention to change VTG Aktiengesellschaft"s capital structure, particularly with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the company"s dividend policy.
2. Source of the funding for the acquisition of voting rights (§ 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)
The voting rights in VTG Aktiengesellschaft were acquired solely by way of attribution of voting rights pursuant to § 22 para. 1 sentence 1 No. 1 WpHG as a consequence of the acquisition of voting rights by Warwick Holding GmbH. The acquisition of voting rights by Warwick Holding GmbH was indirectly financed by funds provided by limited partners of North Haven Infrastructure II LP and North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VTG Aktiengesellschaft
|Nagelsweg 34
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vtg.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
537749 19.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]