DGAP-Adhoc: bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital within the meaning of § 92 (1) of German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) expected - Extraordinary General Meeting
2017. január 19., csütörtök, 12:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bmp Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM
bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital
Berlin, January 19, 2017. The Executive Board of bmp Holding AG, Berlin,
The main reason is the depreciation requirement for VC minority-companies.
In accordance with legal requirements, the Executive Board of bmp Holding
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine possibilities
Notifying person:
Contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
As of balance sheet date 31.12.2016, the Executive Board will form
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bmp Holding AG
|Schlüterstraße 38
|10629 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 305-555
|E-mail:
|ir@bmp.com
|Internet:
|www.bmp-holding.de
|ISIN:
|DE0003304200
|WKN:
|330420
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
537699 19-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
