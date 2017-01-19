

19-Jan-2017 / 12:15 CET/CEST





bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital

within the meaning of § 92 (1) of German Stock Corporation Act

(Aktiengesetz - AktG) expected - Extraordinary General Meeting

Berlin, January 19, 2017. The Executive Board of bmp Holding AG, Berlin,

ISIN DE0003304200, announces that - at the current state of compiling the

full-year accounts for business year 2016 - it assumes the following, at

best judgment: For the single-entity accounts (according to German

Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch HGB)) as per December 31, 2016, a loss

amounting to more than half the registered capital within the meaning of §

92 (1) AktG has occurred.

The main reason is the depreciation requirement for VC minority-companies.

In accordance with legal requirements, the Executive Board of bmp Holding

AG will without undue delay call a General Meeting to which the loss will

be notified in accordance with § 92 (1) AktG.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine possibilities

for capital measures in the run-up.

Notifying person:



Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board Member

Contact:



Corinna Riewe, bmp Holding AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: ++49-30-20305567,

e-mail: criewe@bmp.com, Fax: ++49-30-20305555





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



As of balance sheet date 31.12.2016, the Executive Board will form

valuation allowances in the HGB individual financial statements for the

remaining VC minority companies for reasons of risk provision. At the

current state, this will lead to the fact that the shareholders" equity in

the HGB financial statements of bmp Holding AG will be less than 50% of the

registered capital of EUR 20.7 million. Since the third quarter of 2009,

shareholders" equity has been consistently below 100% of the registered

capital. As of September 30, 2016, it was impacted by individual valuation

adjustments on the VC residual portfolio of more than EUR 4.2 million. The

remaining portfolio as at 31.12.2016 represents a HGB book value of EUR 5.4

million on the basis of the valuation as of September 30, 2016.









