bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital within the meaning of § 92 (1) of German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) expected - Extraordinary General Meeting

bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital within the meaning of § 92 (1) of German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) expected - Extraordinary General Meeting


19-Jan-2017 / 12:15 CET/CEST


bmp Holding AG: Loss amounting to more than half the registered capital
within the meaning of § 92 (1) of German Stock Corporation Act
(Aktiengesetz - AktG) expected - Extraordinary General Meeting

Berlin, January 19, 2017. The Executive Board of bmp Holding AG, Berlin,
ISIN DE0003304200, announces that - at the current state of compiling the
full-year accounts for business year 2016 - it assumes the following, at
best judgment: For the single-entity accounts (according to German
Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch HGB)) as per December 31, 2016, a loss
amounting to more than half the registered capital within the meaning of §
92 (1) AktG has occurred.

The main reason is the depreciation requirement for VC minority-companies.

In accordance with legal requirements, the Executive Board of bmp Holding
AG will without undue delay call a General Meeting to which the loss will
be notified in accordance with § 92 (1) AktG.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine possibilities
for capital measures in the run-up.

Notifying person:

Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board Member

Contact:

Corinna Riewe, bmp Holding AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: ++49-30-20305567,
e-mail: criewe@bmp.com, Fax: ++49-30-20305555



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

As of balance sheet date 31.12.2016, the Executive Board will form
valuation allowances in the HGB individual financial statements for the
remaining VC minority companies for reasons of risk provision. At the
current state, this will lead to the fact that the shareholders" equity in
the HGB financial statements of bmp Holding AG will be less than 50% of the
registered capital of EUR 20.7 million. Since the third quarter of 2009,
shareholders" equity has been consistently below 100% of the registered
capital. As of September 30, 2016, it was impacted by individual valuation
adjustments on the VC residual portfolio of more than EUR 4.2 million. The
remaining portfolio as at 31.12.2016 represents a HGB book value of EUR 5.4
million on the basis of the valuation as of September 30, 2016.






Language: English
Company: bmp Holding AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@bmp.com
Internet: www.bmp-holding.de
ISIN: DE0003304200
WKN: 330420
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau





 
