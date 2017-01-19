DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.01.2017 / 12:56



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wilfried
Last name(s): Trepels

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE


b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WACK012


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.85 EUR 3500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR



Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
