DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group
2017. január 19., csütörtök, 16:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
19 January 2017 - CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad
Today, Dr. Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
As Chairwoman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board would like to take the opportunity to
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Prins Bernhardplein 200
|1101 CB Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|nschmidt@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
537857 19-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]