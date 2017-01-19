DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group

ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group


19 January 2017 - CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad
pepper Group

Today, Dr. Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
that she prematurely terminates her management board service agreement as
of 30 April 2017 in accordance with the contractual stipulations and
resigns from the Management Board as of that date.

As Chairwoman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media
International N.V., she has led the Group since March 2013. After the
successful transformation of ad pepper Group, she will now dedicate herself
to another professional challenge.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board would like to take the opportunity to
thank Ulrike Handel already at this point for the excellent cooperation.
The Supervisory Board will immediately deal with the matter of succession
and render information in this respect as soon as possible.

For further information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CFO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

Phone: +49 (0) 911 929057-0

Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157

Email: ir@adpepper.com








Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.

Prins Bernhardplein 200

1101 CB Amsterdam

Netherlands
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: nschmidt@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart





 
