19-Jan-2017





19 January 2017 - CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad

pepper Group



Today, Dr. Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

that she prematurely terminates her management board service agreement as

of 30 April 2017 in accordance with the contractual stipulations and

resigns from the Management Board as of that date.



As Chairwoman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media

International N.V., she has led the Group since March 2013. After the

successful transformation of ad pepper Group, she will now dedicate herself

to another professional challenge.



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board would like to take the opportunity to

thank Ulrike Handel already at this point for the excellent cooperation.

The Supervisory Board will immediately deal with the matter of succession

and render information in this respect as soon as possible.



For further information:



Dr. Jens Körner (CFO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



Phone: +49 (0) 911 929057-0



Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157



Email: ir@adpepper.com





