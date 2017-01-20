DGAP-PVR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wecken & Cie., Basel, Switzerland informed us on January 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 30, 2016, as follows:

  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers" administration, management or supervisory board.

  • The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.




Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag





 
