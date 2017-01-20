







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





20.01.2017 / 15:30







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

APEIRON INVESTMENT GROUP LTD



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Angermayer

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900KBQWH91N5V5D11



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A2AAX86





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

100000.00 EUR





500000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

100000.00 EUR





500000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue







