Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.01.2017 / 15:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: APEIRON INVESTMENT GROUP LTD

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Angermayer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900KBQWH91N5V5D11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2AAX86


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
100000.00 EUR 500000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
100000.00 EUR 500000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Potsdamer Straße 58

10785 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deag.de





 
