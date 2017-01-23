DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Combination data of TLR9 agonist lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models
2017. január 23., hétfő, 09:38
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Study/Conference
Press Release N 3 / 2017 of 01/23/2017
MOLOGEN AG: Combination data of TLR9 agonist lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models
The clinical combination study titled "A Phase I Trial of Ipilimumab (Immunotherapy) and MGN1703 (TLR Agonist) in Patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies" is conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). MOLOGEN provides the Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR) lefitolimod and funds the study. Around 50-60 patients will participate in the MD Anderson Cancer Center study in Houston, Texas, U.S.. Patient recruitment began in July 2016 and is expected to be completed at the beginning of 2018.
The primary aim of the study is to determine the best tolerable dose for lefitolimod in combination with Yervoy(R). The safety of this combination therapy will also be investigated and an expansion phase is planned to evaluate the efficacy of this combination therapy.
Results of the combination of lefitolimod with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models have been presented at the Annual 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, USA (January 19-21, 2017).
MOLOGEN AG
The cancer immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the company"s lead product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the immune system, lefitolimod can be recognized as an Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to various indications. The ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study) and small-cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase I study in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)). Next to checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in a phase III pivotal clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and close to reaching the market.
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a high medical need.
MOLOGEN(R), dSLIM(R), EnanDIM(R) and MIDGE(R) are registered trademarks of MOLOGEN AG.
