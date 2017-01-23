DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the short fiscal year 2016 and guidance for 2017
2017. január 23., hétfő, 10:00
DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Operational stability at a high level
Bremen, January 23, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, today announced its figures for the short fiscal year 2016, with the reporting period January 1 to September 30, 2016.
At EUR 12.1 m, revenues in 2016 were almost exactly 9/12 of previous year"s revenues of EUR 16.0 m, which were generated in twelve months. The business with Hologic, which represents the Digital Mammography segment, increased slightly in importance, contributing 79 % to revenues. As a result the revenue share of the Other Diagnostics segment declined slightly from 22 % to 21 %.
The share of the license business fell marginally from 48 % of the total revenues in 2015 to 46 % in 2016; In return, the share of the maintenance business increased slightly from 44 % to 45 %. The share of services could be increased from 8 % to 9 % of sales.
Staff costs remained stable at EUR 5.5 m in nine months of 2016, compared with EUR 7.4 m in twelve months of 2015. Other operating expenses as well as depreciation have fallen significantly.
This results in an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 3.9 compared to EUR 4.5 million in twelve months in 2015, corresponding to an increase in the EBIT margin from 28 % to 32 %.
The financial result decreased year-on-year to EUR -0.5 m, mainly due to the deterioration in the result from exchange rate differences.
Due to the fiscal unity no income taxes were incurred in the short fiscal year 2016. Thus, after-tax earnings amounted to EUR 3.4 m in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 6.7 m), corresponding to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 1.88 (previous year: EUR 3.76)
"2016 was also a very successful year for us economically." said Dr. Robert Hannemann, CFO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG." He added: "However, for 2017 we expect a decline of the ongoing business from new license and maintenance contracts with our existing customers." Mr. Kirchhoff, CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, said: "We believe that we can more than compensate this decline in the license and maintenance business through a significant increase in development support for Hologic for the development of its own software and the one-time effect from the sale of extensive software user rights for our prototyping platform MeVisLab to Varian Medical Systems." Dr. Robert Hannemann added: "For 2017, we expect an increase in revenues to EUR 16.5 m to EUR 17.0 m, as well as a stable EBIT between EUR 4.5 m and EUR 5.0 m."
The interim financial statement for the first quarter 2017 will be published on February 21, 2017.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
538221 23.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]