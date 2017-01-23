DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





23.01.2017 / 12:42





Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 17th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 12 January 2017 until and including 20 January

2017, a number of 248,239 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003

the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

12.01.2017

45,000

177.2838

13.01.2017

15,508

178.9058

16.01.2017

15,119

178.5556

17.01.2017

55,413

177.1369

18.01.2017

41,918

176.8041

19.01.2017

22,781

177.6459

20.01.2017

52,500

176.3676



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and

including 20 January 2017 amounts to 4,634,077 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re

(www.munichre.com).



Munich, 23 January 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management





