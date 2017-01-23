

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Disposal





Biotest AG: Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc





23-Jan-2017 / 13:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc RELEASE



Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving

approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc

Dreieich, 23 January 2017. Biotest"s US subsidiary, Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Corporation, Boca Raton, Florida, USA, (BPC), has entered into a definitive

agreement with ADMA Biologics, Inc., Ramsey, New Jersey, USA, (ADMA) to

sell certain assets of the US therapy business. Included in the assets to

be transferred at closing are BPC"s plasma fractionation facility, its

commercial products, contract manufacturing agreements as well as BPC"s

Boca Raton, Florida headquarters and real properties.

Upon closing of this transaction, Biotest will receive equity interest in

ADMA"s issued and outstanding capital stock in the form of 50% minus one

share representing 25% of the voting rights. In addition, Biotest will:

- Receive two ADMA plasma centers in the USA on January 1, 2019

- Obtain distribution rights for ADMA"s innovative product (RI-002) and a

right of first offer for the distribution of future ADMA developed

plasma-based products in Europe, Near and Middle East and selected

Asian countries

- Participate from the future development of products in the USA

As part of the transaction, Biotest will contribute EUR11.5 million in cash

as well as a EUR14 million loan. The loan bears 6% interest and has a term

of 5 years. In addition, Biotest will contribute up to EUR11.5 million

towards a future capital increase of ADMA on equal terms as third party

investors.

BPC will maintain its focus on its plasma operations business which

includes 22 plasma centers located across the USA.

Due to an unforeseeable delay in the contractually required ramp up of the

manufacturing of Bivigam(R) at the Boca Raton production site of BPC,

Biotest and Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Fort Lee, New Jersey, USA (Kedrion

Biopharma) mutually terminated the contract of the Bivigam(R) distribution

agreement in the USA effective immediately.

Effective immediately, Biotest will report the US therapy business of BPC

as Discontinued Operations. For the fiscal year 2016, Biotest expects this

business unit to report a loss of approximately EUR80 million. This

includes the loss of the therapy business, the depreciation of inventory

and the impairment of the remaining goodwill, the expected expenses for the

termination of the Kedrion Biopharma distribution agreement as well as restructuring

expenses.

The EBIT of the Continued Operations is expected to improve by approx.

EUR30 million in the fiscal year 2016.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, including

approval of ADMA"s shareholders, is expected to close during the first half

of 2017.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft



Board of Management

Biotest AG



Landsteinerstr. 5



D-63303 Dreieich



www.biotest.de

Disclaimer



This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic

development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets

position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on

current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are

thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in

significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments.

The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication.

Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and

assumes no obligation to do so.



About Biotest



Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value

added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to

worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical

immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and

markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human

blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic

systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the

indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus

which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500

employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the

SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact



Dr. Monika Buttkereit



phone: +49-6103-801-4406



email: investor.relations@biotest.com

PR contact



Dirk Neumüller



phone: +49-6103-801-269



email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.de

Ordinary shares: securities" ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities" ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Prime Standard



Open Market: Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover,

Munich, Stuttgart















23-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



