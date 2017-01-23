DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc
Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving
Dreieich, 23 January 2017. Biotest"s US subsidiary, Biotest Pharmaceuticals
Upon closing of this transaction, Biotest will receive equity interest in
- Obtain distribution rights for ADMA"s innovative product (RI-002) and a
- Participate from the future development of products in the USA
As part of the transaction, Biotest will contribute EUR11.5 million in cash
BPC will maintain its focus on its plasma operations business which
Due to an unforeseeable delay in the contractually required ramp up of the
Effective immediately, Biotest will report the US therapy business of BPC
The EBIT of the Continued Operations is expected to improve by approx.
The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, including
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Biotest AG
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.de
Ordinary shares: securities" ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
