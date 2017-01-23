DGAP-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Biotest to sell US therapy business to ADMA Biologics, Inc. receiving approximately 50% of the shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc

Dreieich, 23 January 2017. Biotest"s US subsidiary, Biotest Pharmaceuticals
Corporation, Boca Raton, Florida, USA, (BPC), has entered into a definitive
agreement with ADMA Biologics, Inc., Ramsey, New Jersey, USA, (ADMA) to
sell certain assets of the US therapy business. Included in the assets to
be transferred at closing are BPC"s plasma fractionation facility, its
commercial products, contract manufacturing agreements as well as BPC"s
Boca Raton, Florida headquarters and real properties.

Upon closing of this transaction, Biotest will receive equity interest in
ADMA"s issued and outstanding capital stock in the form of 50% minus one
share representing 25% of the voting rights. In addition, Biotest will:
- Receive two ADMA plasma centers in the USA on January 1, 2019

- Obtain distribution rights for ADMA"s innovative product (RI-002) and a
right of first offer for the distribution of future ADMA developed
plasma-based products in Europe, Near and Middle East and selected
Asian countries

- Participate from the future development of products in the USA

As part of the transaction, Biotest will contribute EUR11.5 million in cash
as well as a EUR14 million loan. The loan bears 6% interest and has a term
of 5 years. In addition, Biotest will contribute up to EUR11.5 million
towards a future capital increase of ADMA on equal terms as third party
investors.

BPC will maintain its focus on its plasma operations business which
includes 22 plasma centers located across the USA.

Due to an unforeseeable delay in the contractually required ramp up of the
manufacturing of Bivigam(R) at the Boca Raton production site of BPC,
Biotest and Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Fort Lee, New Jersey, USA (Kedrion
Biopharma) mutually terminated the contract of the Bivigam(R) distribution
agreement in the USA effective immediately.

Effective immediately, Biotest will report the US therapy business of BPC
as Discontinued Operations. For the fiscal year 2016, Biotest expects this
business unit to report a loss of approximately EUR80 million. This
includes the loss of the therapy business, the depreciation of inventory
and the impairment of the remaining goodwill, the expected expenses for the
termination of the Kedrion Biopharma distribution agreement as well as restructuring
expenses.

The EBIT of the Continued Operations is expected to improve by approx.
EUR30 million in the fiscal year 2016.

The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, including
approval of ADMA"s shareholders, is expected to close during the first half
of 2017.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Board of Management

Biotest AG

Landsteinerstr. 5

D-63303 Dreieich

www.biotest.de

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic
development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets
position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on
current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are
thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in
significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments.
The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication.
Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and
assumes no obligation to do so.


About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value
added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to
worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical
immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and
markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumins based on human
blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic
systems. In addition Biotest develops monoclonal antibodies in the
indications of cancer of plasma cells and systemic lupus erythematosus
which are produced by recombinant technologies. Biotest has more than 2,500
employees worldwide. The preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the
SDAX on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

IR contact

Dr. Monika Buttkereit

phone: +49-6103-801-4406

email: investor.relations@biotest.com

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

phone: +49-6103-801-269

email: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.de

Ordinary shares: securities" ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities" ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Prime Standard

Open Market: Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart








