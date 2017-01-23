

DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 17. Interim Reporting





23.01.2017 / 13:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Senvion S.A.



WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information



Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 17. Interim Reporting





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



In the time period from January 16, 2017 until and including January 20, 2017, a number of 52,408 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.



Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

16 January 2017

12,000

11.6380

17 January 2017

10,892

11.5008

18 January 2017

12,000

11.4247

19 January 2017

12,884

11.4168

20 January 2017

4,632

11.3623





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".





The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 657,826 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Luxembourg, January 23, 2017



Senvion S.A.



The Managing Board







Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com

























23.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



