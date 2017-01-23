

Herzogenaurach, January 23 2017

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd

Tranche - 11th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 16 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017,

adidas AG bought back a total of 105,744 shares of adidas AG within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of November

7, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

within the framework of a third tranche would commence on November 8, 2016.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017 and the daily volumeweighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:













Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price (EUR)1)



(number)



January 16, 2017

21,357

148.3412

January 17, 2017

21,560

146.8879

January 18, 2017

21,142

149.5101

January 19, 2017

20,900

151.8469

January 20, 2017

20,785

152.0517

In total

105,744

149.7008























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since November 8, 2016 within the framework of the third tranche of the

share buyback programme thus amounts to 1,976,706 shares.

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

within the framework of the share buyback programme resolved upon on

October 1, 2014 and initiated on November 7, 2014 (including the shares

bought back within the framework of the third tranche) thus amounts to

10,995,475 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, January 23, 2017

adidas AG



The Executive Board

























