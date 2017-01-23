DGAP-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG


Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.01.2017 / 14:50


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


Prudential Plc

London, United Kingdom
United Kingdom


4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 Jan 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.79 % 0.69 % 3.48 % 43558850
Previous notification 3.17 % 0.00 % 3.17 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0007030009
1214728 % 2.79 %
Total 1214728 2.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall n/a n/a 300000 0.69 %
    Total 300000 0.69 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Prudential plc % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G Limited % % %
M&G Investment Management Limited % % %
 


Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd % % %
Fastspring Securities Investment % % %
Trust Co Ltd % % %
 


Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
Fastspring Investments Sigapore Ltd. % % %
 


Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Coporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Fastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
 


Prudential plc % % %
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited % % %
Prudential Pensions Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 



Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
