CENIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





23.01.2017





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2017

German: http://www.cenit.com/geschaeftsbericht

English: http://www.cenit.com/reports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2017

German: http://www.cenit.com/quartalsbericht

English: http://www.cenit.com/reports





