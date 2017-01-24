DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
OHB SE: SmallGEO: Europe"s new geostationary satellite platform made in Germany
23.01.2017 / 18:17
- Versatile platform for 3-ton-class satellites in a geostationary orbit
- First SmallGEO satellite made by OHB being readied for launching
Bremen, January 23, 2017. At a joint information event held with the German
Aerospace Center DLR, OHB System AG commenced the unofficial countdown for
the launch of the first satellite from the SmallGEO range, H36W-1. Roughly
60 guests from the space sector as well as the political arena accepted an
invitation to find out more about Europe"s new Germany-made geostationary
satellite platform.
"The SmallGEO platform has restored system capabilities for German
telecommunications satellites after a hiatus of a good 20 years," said
Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG, going on to say that the launch of the
satellite was of particular importance for OHB for a number of different
reasons: "Our vision of developing a geostationary satellite in the 3-ton
class for the commercial market has become reality: this marks the first
time that an OHB-developed telecommunications satellite is being launched.
We have designed and built H36W-1 for our first commercial customer, the
Spanish satellite operator HISPASAT."
In his greeting words, the Senator for the Economy, Labor and Ports of the
Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Martin Günthner, said that the SmallGEO was
a "genuine son of Bremen": "The idea of entering a new market below the one
for conventional large geostationary satellites with smaller flexible
satellites was forged by space visionary Manfred Fuchs and was designed and
developed in the "City of Space"," he said.
Bearing the name "H36W-1", the first SmallGEO satellite is currently being
readied at the ESA spaceport in Kourou for its launch in the night from
January 27, 2017 to January 28, 2017. The telecommunications satellite is
based on the new SmallGEO satellite platform developed by OHB System AG
under the European Space Agency"s ARTES (Advanced Research in
Telecommunications Systems) program. H36W-1 was developed in a publicprivate
partnership comprising the ESA, Spanish satellite operator HISPASAT
and space systems specialist OHB System AG. After being integrated in
HISPASAT"s fleet of satellites, H36W-1 will orbit at an altitude of 36,000
km, where it will help to supply Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and
South America with multimedia services. Hispasat 36W-1 features the
innovative RedSAT regenerative payload, made up of a processor and an
antenna that actively receives reconfigurable beams to provide HISPASAT
with greater flexibility in its communication services.
Gerd Gruppe is the DLR Executive Board Member responsible for the Space
Administration in Bonn. He manages and oversees Germany"s contributions to
the European Space Agency as well as the national space program on behalf
of the German Federal Government. At the event, Gruppe emphasised the
importance of the SmallGEO program for Germany: "With SmallGEO, Germany is
gaining a new system capability. This makes our industry stronger - even in
the competitive international market. Furthermore, this is a key objective
of Germany"s space strategy."
Thanks to the contribution of OHB as the general contractor, Tesat-Spacecom
GmbH from Backnang as the principal contractor for the telecommunications
payload and Jena Optronik GmbH as the supplier of the star sensors
alongside other small and mid-sized companies, German manufacturing content
for H36W-1 is extraordinarily large. Representatives of Tesat-Spacecom GmbH
and Jena Optronik GmbH were also present at today"s event to answer any
questions. Managing director of Tesat-Spacecom Günther Adam described the
unique features of the payload: "At long last, our telecommunications
payloads from Backnang have found in SmallGeo an optimum German-sourced
satellite bus. That is why we are all the more delighted to be involved in
the next European SmallGEO satellite project, EDRS-C, after the completion
of H36W-1."
SmallGEO configurations: Conventional, fully electric or hybrid
The SmallGeo platform has a modular structure and is highly versatile due
to the different possible configurations. The conventional configuration
with a chemical propulsion system ensures earliest possible deployment
thanks to minimum transfer times to the geostationary orbit after the
satellite has been separated from the launcher. The FLEX configuration
features a fully electric propulsion system, allowing the payload capacity
to be almost doubled despite the same satellite mass. A further
configuration combining a chemical apogee motor with electric propulsion
systems is optimized for Earth observation applications. Accordingly, COO
Andreas Lindenthal is confident about the future of the SmallGEO family.
"With SmallGEO we are entering into a market with a great future. We not
only have strong demand on the part of commercial customers but are also
able to address the institutional market to optimum effect in both the
telecommunications segment and with Earth observation. In addition, the
SmallGEO family is an innovation platform that will generate decisive
impetus for all programs in the OHB Group."
Suggested links:
Further information on the SmallGEO platform and the H36W-1
telecommunications satellite can be found on the websites of ESA and
HISPASAT.
OHB"s brochure "SmallGEO - A multi-purpose geostationary satellite
platform" provides further information on the versatile satellite platform
and the SmallGEO projects currently being pursued by OHB System AG.
23.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
