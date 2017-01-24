

- Versatile platform for 3-ton-class satellites in a geostationary orbit

- First SmallGEO satellite made by OHB being readied for launching



Bremen, January 23, 2017. At a joint information event held with the German

Aerospace Center DLR, OHB System AG commenced the unofficial countdown for

the launch of the first satellite from the SmallGEO range, H36W-1. Roughly

60 guests from the space sector as well as the political arena accepted an

invitation to find out more about Europe"s new Germany-made geostationary

satellite platform.

"The SmallGEO platform has restored system capabilities for German

telecommunications satellites after a hiatus of a good 20 years," said

Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB System AG, going on to say that the launch of the

satellite was of particular importance for OHB for a number of different

reasons: "Our vision of developing a geostationary satellite in the 3-ton

class for the commercial market has become reality: this marks the first

time that an OHB-developed telecommunications satellite is being launched.

We have designed and built H36W-1 for our first commercial customer, the

Spanish satellite operator HISPASAT."

In his greeting words, the Senator for the Economy, Labor and Ports of the

Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Martin Günthner, said that the SmallGEO was

a "genuine son of Bremen": "The idea of entering a new market below the one

for conventional large geostationary satellites with smaller flexible

satellites was forged by space visionary Manfred Fuchs and was designed and

developed in the "City of Space"," he said.

Bearing the name "H36W-1", the first SmallGEO satellite is currently being

readied at the ESA spaceport in Kourou for its launch in the night from

January 27, 2017 to January 28, 2017. The telecommunications satellite is

based on the new SmallGEO satellite platform developed by OHB System AG

under the European Space Agency"s ARTES (Advanced Research in

Telecommunications Systems) program. H36W-1 was developed in a publicprivate

partnership comprising the ESA, Spanish satellite operator HISPASAT

and space systems specialist OHB System AG. After being integrated in

HISPASAT"s fleet of satellites, H36W-1 will orbit at an altitude of 36,000

km, where it will help to supply Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and

South America with multimedia services. Hispasat 36W-1 features the

innovative RedSAT regenerative payload, made up of a processor and an

antenna that actively receives reconfigurable beams to provide HISPASAT

with greater flexibility in its communication services.

Gerd Gruppe is the DLR Executive Board Member responsible for the Space

Administration in Bonn. He manages and oversees Germany"s contributions to

the European Space Agency as well as the national space program on behalf

of the German Federal Government. At the event, Gruppe emphasised the

importance of the SmallGEO program for Germany: "With SmallGEO, Germany is

gaining a new system capability. This makes our industry stronger - even in

the competitive international market. Furthermore, this is a key objective

of Germany"s space strategy."

Thanks to the contribution of OHB as the general contractor, Tesat-Spacecom

GmbH from Backnang as the principal contractor for the telecommunications

payload and Jena Optronik GmbH as the supplier of the star sensors

alongside other small and mid-sized companies, German manufacturing content

for H36W-1 is extraordinarily large. Representatives of Tesat-Spacecom GmbH

and Jena Optronik GmbH were also present at today"s event to answer any

questions. Managing director of Tesat-Spacecom Günther Adam described the

unique features of the payload: "At long last, our telecommunications

payloads from Backnang have found in SmallGeo an optimum German-sourced

satellite bus. That is why we are all the more delighted to be involved in

the next European SmallGEO satellite project, EDRS-C, after the completion

of H36W-1."

SmallGEO configurations: Conventional, fully electric or hybrid

The SmallGeo platform has a modular structure and is highly versatile due

to the different possible configurations. The conventional configuration

with a chemical propulsion system ensures earliest possible deployment

thanks to minimum transfer times to the geostationary orbit after the

satellite has been separated from the launcher. The FLEX configuration

features a fully electric propulsion system, allowing the payload capacity

to be almost doubled despite the same satellite mass. A further

configuration combining a chemical apogee motor with electric propulsion

systems is optimized for Earth observation applications. Accordingly, COO

Andreas Lindenthal is confident about the future of the SmallGEO family.

"With SmallGEO we are entering into a market with a great future. We not

only have strong demand on the part of commercial customers but are also

able to address the institutional market to optimum effect in both the

telecommunications segment and with Earth observation. In addition, the

SmallGEO family is an innovation platform that will generate decisive

impetus for all programs in the OHB Group."

