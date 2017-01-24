DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG enters into strategic cooperation and receives orders with a volume of EUR 263 mn for CIGS solar turnkey lines

Manz AG enters into strategic cooperation and receives orders with a volume of EUR 263 mn for CIGS solar turnkey lines


Reutlingen, January 23, 2017 - Today, Manz AG, Reutlingen, (ISIN:
DE000A0JQ5U3) has entered into a strategic cooperation with Shanghai
Electric Group Co., Ltd. and Shenhua Group Co., Ltd., two of the leading
Chinese companies from the energy sector. The cooperation is aimed at a
sustainable further development and commercialization of Manz AG"s CIGS
thin-film technology.

Part of the cooperation is the establishment of a jointly owned R&D company
in order to accelerate the further development of the Manz CIGS technology.
The current R&D entity for CIGS from Manz AG, the Manz CIGS Technology
GmbH, will be aquired by the new R&D Joint Venture for EUR 50 million. In
return, Manz AG becomes shareholder of the R&D Joint Venture with 15% for
an amount of EUR 25 million.

Furthermore, the contractual partners of Manz AG have placed purchase
orders for CIGSfabs worth EUR 263 million. Revenues and earnings from these
purchase orders will affect revenues and earnings during the financial
years 2017 and 2018. Due to corresponding down payment agreements, these
orders will be realized cash flow positive. The contracts are subject to
approvals of governmental authorities in China.

