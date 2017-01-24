DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Incoming Orders





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 Paragraph

1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)



Reutlingen, January 23, 2017 - Today, Manz AG, Reutlingen, (ISIN:

DE000A0JQ5U3) has entered into a strategic cooperation with Shanghai

Electric Group Co., Ltd. and Shenhua Group Co., Ltd., two of the leading

Chinese companies from the energy sector. The cooperation is aimed at a

sustainable further development and commercialization of Manz AG"s CIGS

thin-film technology.



Part of the cooperation is the establishment of a jointly owned R&D company

in order to accelerate the further development of the Manz CIGS technology.

The current R&D entity for CIGS from Manz AG, the Manz CIGS Technology

GmbH, will be aquired by the new R&D Joint Venture for EUR 50 million. In

return, Manz AG becomes shareholder of the R&D Joint Venture with 15% for

an amount of EUR 25 million.



Furthermore, the contractual partners of Manz AG have placed purchase

orders for CIGSfabs worth EUR 263 million. Revenues and earnings from these

purchase orders will affect revenues and earnings during the financial

years 2017 and 2018. Due to corresponding down payment agreements, these

orders will be realized cash flow positive. The contracts are subject to

approvals of governmental authorities in China.



Additional information:



ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3



WKN: A0JQ5U



Ticker symbol: M5Z



Market segment: regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange



Manz AG



Steigäckerstrasse 5



72768 Reutlingen, Germany



Germany



< End of the Ad-hoc Announcement>



Investor Relations Contact



cometis AG



Claudius Krause



Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28



Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66



E-mail: krause@cometis.de



Manz AG



Axel Bartmann



Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395



Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99



E-mail: abartmann@manz.com





