DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Exercise of the Greenshoe option
2017. január 23., hétfő, 20:30
DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Corporate News
Jürgen Bauer, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG, explains that "We are delighted at the positive demand, the successful placement of the shares from the capital increase, and the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The increased price development, now stable, shows that our shares have a permanent place in the market. It underlines further the long-term interest on the part of our shareholders, and the confidence in the further development opportunities of the Aves One Group."
Additional information: www.avesone.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 45
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 696528 350
|Fax:
|040 696528 359
|E-mail:
|ir@avesone.com
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A168114
|WKN:
|A16811
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
538549 23.01.2017
