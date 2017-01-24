

Aves One AG: Exercise of the Greenshoe option





Corporate News



Exercise of the Greenshoe option



Hamburg, 23 January 2017 - The quirin bank AG, which is acting as Stabilisation Manager for the capital increase against cash contributions already carried out, together with simultaneous listing in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, informed Aves One AG today that the quirin bank AG has exercised fully, amounting to 297,000 shares, the Greenshoe Option relating to up to 297,000 shares that was granted to the bank in the context of the capital increase. The Greenshoe shares were made available by an existing shareholder via securities lending.



Jürgen Bauer, Member of the Management Board of Aves One AG, explains that "We are delighted at the positive demand, the successful placement of the shares from the capital increase, and the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The increased price development, now stable, shows that our shares have a permanent place in the market. It underlines further the long-term interest on the part of our shareholders, and the confidence in the further development opportunities of the Aves One Group."



Additional information: www.avesone.com



