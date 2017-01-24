DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





24.01.2017 / 09:42





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017

German: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017

German: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017

German: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

English: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports





