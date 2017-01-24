DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback





KWS SAAT SE / share buyback



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim

Announcement



In the period from January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 6,736 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December

9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

would commence on January 4, 2017.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017 and the daily average

stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



















Datum

Total number of

Average stock

Volume (EUR)



shares bought

market prize





back (number)

(EUR)



January 9, 2017

686

291.4542

199,937.55

January 10,

1,731

291.4542

506,846.30

2017







January 11,

2,006

293.9817

589,727.30

2017







January 12,

1,143

283.9617

324,568.20

2017







January 13,

1,170

288.9393

338,058.95

2017















In total

6,736

290.8459

1,959,138.30

































The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT

SE within the framework of the share buyback programme initiated on January

4, 2017 thus amounts to 9,193 shares.



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3

of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under

http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).



Einbeck, January 24, 2017



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board





