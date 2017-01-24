DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback


KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information


24.01.2017 / 11:19


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KWS SAAT AG: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback


Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim
Announcement

In the period from January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 6,736 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 4, 2017.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 16, 2017 up to and including January 20, 2017 and the daily average
stock market prices of the shares are as follows:













































DatumTotal number ofAverage stockVolume (EUR)

shares boughtmarket prize

back (number)(EUR)
January 9, 2017686291.4542199,937.55
January 10,1,731291.4542506,846.30
2017


January 11,2,006293.9817589,727.30
2017


January 12,1,143283.9617324,568.20
2017


January 13,1,170288.9393338,058.95
2017






In total6,736290.84591,959,138.30















The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by KWS SAAT
SE within the framework of the share buyback programme initiated on January
4, 2017 thus amounts to 9,193 shares.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under
http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).

Einbeck, January 24, 2017

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board













Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
