24.01.2017 / 15:24





ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: January 31, 2017

German: http://www.isravision.com/likecms.php?site=site.html&dir=isra&nav=142



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: January 31, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: January 31, 2017

German: http://www.isravision.com/likecms.php?site=site.html&dir=isra&nav=142

English: http://www.isravision.com/likecms.php?site=site.html&dir=isra&nav=240



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2017

German: http://www.isravision.com/likecms.php?site=site.html&dir=isra&nav=142

English: http://www.isravision.com/likecms.php?site=site.html&dir=isra&nav=240





